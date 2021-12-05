Christmas program benefits NICK

CROWN POINT — Hillside Community Church hosts Carol of the Bells at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the church at 5201 W. 1009th Ave.
It's a fundraiser for local children fighting cancer, and it features the Harmony Handbells, a marinba solo, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Quintet and Christmas vocals.
A freewill offering will be taken for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids.
