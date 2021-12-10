'Christmas to remember': Kids receive gifts from Boys & Girls Clubs

MERRILLVILLE — What says Christmas more than kids tearing into their presents? Ask kids that and you won’t have a debate.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, aided by private and corporate donations to countless volunteers, provided an early holiday celebration with the return of its “Christmas to Remember” Thursday at the Bruce & Barbara White Community Center.
Some 500 youngsters from the organization’s 10 clubs in Lake and Porter counties received gifts, met Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoyed pizza and cookies, and wrote thank you notes to their benefactors.
“This is a chance to get all the clubs together and really celebrate the spirit of the season,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“This was a huge volunteer effort and staff undertaking. It’s really the definition of the holiday season.”
Wendy Mang, director of community outreach for the clubs, noted that this opportunity to share holiday joy with club members “has been a humbling and heartwarming experience for me this season. I am really looking forward to seeing the smiles on all their faces.”
It did not take long to see those smiles, as youngsters from each club entered the gym area, where their bag awaited. Volunteers, such as Aimee Koerner of St. John, called the experience “amazing.” She noted, “It’s great to see kids hoping and happy. This is a great experience for them.”
After ripping off the wrapping paper, children were given a garbage bag for placing their gifts. Skylar, 13, from the Merrillville club, got clothes and personal care products, such as lotions and soaps.
“It’s nice,” Skylar said. “We didn’t get to do this last year. It’s nice to meet kids from other Boys & Girls Clubs.”
Quarion, 13, also from the Merrillville club, unwrapped Legos, socks, underwear, and a Nike suit.
“I like it,” he said.
Volunteer Patti Coppess of the Portage Exchange Club, was among those spending more than six hours wrapping presents. “We enjoy seeing the kids get presents,” she said.
The Exchangites recently worked with Portage Township Schools to take school parents on a Christmas shopping spree.
Exchange Club President Debbie Podgorski added: “How do you not enjoy seeing kids all excited about opening presents. It’s the best.”
Smiley explained that directors of the individual clubs were asked to nominate 50 children in need. The organization raised a little more than $102,000 for the project. Volunteer shoppers received children’s wish lists and VISA gift cards to make the purchases.
"This has been a very difficult year for kids especially,” Smiley said. "This is an opportunity for us to provide a holiday experience for them that hopefully puts them in the spirit of the season for the right reasons.”
Volunteers included local and county police and fire personnel, high school students, service club members, and Valparaiso University football players.
Carter Woody, 19, a sophomore right guard for Valpo, was among those helping children wrestle with wrapping paper.
“I love giving back to the local community and putting a smile on kids’ faces especially with what they’ve been through with COVID,” said Woody, from Charlotte, N.C. “It just means the world to them.”
Kevin, 8, from the Gary club, opened snow boots, a basketball, WWE belt, Nerf gun, and clothes. “It’s fun,” he said. “I enjoy opening presents.”
Michael, 10, a member of the East Chicago Katherine House Club, received a Nerf gun, clothes, and poster, among other things.
“This is perfect,” the boy said. “I like everything. My favorite part? All of it.”
Among the younger volunteers was Carley Sojka, 15, a sophomore at Crown Point High School. “It’s cool,” she said. “I enjoy the kids opening their gifts.”
Sojka was particularly impressed with the youngster who received a bicycle.
Club staff members, such as Lydia Muñoz, program director at the East Chicago club, watched as young people gathered their presents for loading onto the buses that brought them to the center.
“It makes me happy to see the kids get something with all they’ve been through with COVID,” Muñoz said. “Even seeing Santa makes them happy.”
Larry Wirtz was among the Santas on duty. Having volunteering at past holiday parties for the organization, he also went shopping for gifts.
“When I see them open the presents, some of which I bought, it just melts my heart,” Wirtz said.
Wirtz explained that shoppers had roughly $125 to spend on each child.
While some children were opening their presents, others were having pizza, and still others wrote thank you notes with crayons.
Paige, 8, from the Duneland club, wrote: “I love Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thank you so much.”
“I love it,” Paige said of the party. “I just love everything about it.”
Khamari, 8, a South Haven club member, used her note as a wish list. It included iPhone 11, LED lights, dog toys for her pet, and blue and red Crocs.
She said she enjoyed the party because “I got to see new people I have not seen before.”
The lines of children about to receive gifts continued to form outside the gym, while others reveled in their gifts and snacks.
Leeland, 6, from the South Haven club, was not letting anyone touch his bag of goodies. “I want to hold them,” he insisted.
His gifts included Legos, clothes, toy soldiers, and pajamas.
“I feel grateful,” the boy said. “This is awesome.”
Then, as Leeland reflected on the evening, “We want Santa to be real again.”