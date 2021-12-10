'Christmas to remember': Kids receive gifts from Boys & Girls Clubs

MERRILLVILLE — What says Christmas more than kids tearing into their presents? Ask kids that and you won’t have a debate.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, aided by private and corporate donations to countless volunteers, provided an early holiday celebration with the return of its “Christmas to Remember” Thursday at the Bruce & Barbara White Community Center.

Some 500 youngsters from the organization’s 10 clubs in Lake and Porter counties received gifts, met Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoyed pizza and cookies, and wrote thank you notes to their benefactors.

“This is a chance to get all the clubs together and really celebrate the spirit of the season,” said Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“This was a huge volunteer effort and staff undertaking. It’s really the definition of the holiday season.”

Wendy Mang, director of community outreach for the clubs, noted that this opportunity to share holiday joy with club members “has been a humbling and heartwarming experience for me this season. I am really looking forward to seeing the smiles on all their faces.”