Christmas tree farms struggle to meet demand, stay open

WHEATFIELD — Dan Urbano and daughter Shannon, 22, were in search of the perfect freshly cut Christmas tree on an early December day.

The temperatures were cool on Thursday afternoon, but the sun was shining as dad and daughter drove their truck into the driveway at Lee's Trees, 15284 N. 300 W., Wheatfield.

They knew they would find what they were looking for.

"For the last four to five years we've been coming here," Dan Urbano said, adding, "I like the smell of a live tree."

After exchanging pleasantries with owner Lee Van Vuren inside the gift shop/office, the two drove out into the u-pick field of pine trees carefully looking over trees that hadn't been cut.

They didn't find their perfect tree, so they decided to go back to see what trees were available among the pre-cut.

Both decided a 7-foot Fraser fir would fit their needs.

Shannon, a Purdue University pharmaceutical student, sized up the tree she deemed the right one for their DeMotte home.

"I think we'll take this one. It's perfect for us," Dan Urbano told his daughter.

Van Vuren said he has plenty of trees, both in his u-pick fields and pre-cut, heading into the days ahead.

He anticipated that Saturday would be one of his biggest of the season since a lot of families come out to see Santa and enjoy time together.

Last holiday season, Van Vuren sold 600 trees.

"Last year, people came out big time. We sold everything we had to offer," Van Vuren said. "I won't be running out any time soon."

Although Van Vuren still had plenty of fresh trees both in his u-pick and pre-cut, not all tree farms are as lucky, including Guse Christmas Trees, 6177 W. 1450 S., Wanatah, and Henning's Christmas Tree Farm, 9320 W. 1300 N., DeMotte.

Jodie Funkhouser, one of the owners of Guse Christmas Trees, said her family-owned farm opened its season Nov. 19.

She anticipated the tree-buying part of her business, including the u-pick and pre-cut, could be closed as early as Sunday.

The farm also includes a gift shop with wreaths and other items utilizing fresh greenery for sale.

"Our plan is to keep the field open as long as we can, but we want to make sure we have trees," Funkhouser said. "A lot of farms went out of business, so we got their business."

Van Vuren said he began planting trees on his 20-acre farm in 2009 then opened his doors for business in 2013.

He said his timing was good because many tree farms, including the long-running Kingma Christmas Tree Farm near DeMotte, was one of those that closed.

"I picked up where they left off. People found us," Van Vuren said.

Quinten Henning, owner of Henning's Christmas Tree Farm, said his farm only has pre-cut Christmas trees this year.

"We will be open this weekend at the farm, then at the greenhouse after that. We actually almost considered not opening this year. We're just trying to keep it open, almost as a service," Henning said.

Henning agreed with Funkhouser and Van Vuren that demand in recent years has been greater than the supply of u-pick trees.

He estimated that over 10 tree farms in Northwest Indiana closed a few years ago for a myriad of reasons, including retirement of the owners.

"It's tough to make money, and there's not a lot of kids wanting to plant trees. There's a lot of work, including maintenance; then it's hard to find the labor for trimming and other things," Henning said.

Funkhouser, whose grandfather and father started their Christmas tree-selling business, said the three present female owners there "are planting as much as we can."

Those purchasing fresh trees should know up front that the price has increased this year because the cost of fertilizers and fuel have "gone through the roof," Funkhouser and other tree farm owners said.

At least one area longtime tree farm, Hensler Nursery, 5715 N. 750 E., Hamlet, remains open after selling Christmas trees for 69 years, according to Lisa Hensler.

The farm opened Nov. 25 and will remain open through Dec. 18.

Visitors can pick up a freshly cut tree on the lot or cut down their own trees, including Fraser firs, white pine and Scotch pine.

The 300-acre farm also includes a gift shop, food and a visit from Santa on weekends.

For more information, go to their website or call 574-867-4192.

Here are some more places to purchase fresh Christmas trees:

Settlers Pond Shelter, 1301 E. Offner Road, Beecher, Illinois, is a rescue and shelter for some 350 exotic, domestic and farm animals.

The shelter began selling pre-cut Christmas trees, shipped in from out-of-state, starting the day after Thanksgiving. The trees, including Colorado spruce and Fraser firs, will be sold until Dec. 20 or until all trees are sold, according to owner Pinky Janota.

Other offerings include free hot cocoa and candy canes for kids and a visit from Santa.

Call 708-990-2780 for more information.

Menards, 6300 Mississippi St., Merrillville, has some 350 fresh trees, including different types of Fraser firs and pines available this year. For more information, call 219-942-6778.

Lowe's, 1520 E. 79th Ave., Merrillville, also has fresh pre-picked trees including Scotch pines,] and Douglas and Fraser fir trees for sale. Call 219-756-8316 for more information.