Grab your lederhosen. Oktoberfest is right around the corner.
Just off the corner of 93rd Street and Wicker Avenue, that is.
St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John is again hosting its traditional Oktoberfest. Running Sept. 27-29, this is the 13th year of the fall festival.
“The idea for the Oktoberfest began with parishioner and local businessman Greg Schilling,” said Dawn Czarnik, parishioner and event coordinator. “Greg wanted to celebrate St. John’s German heritage, and he wanted the church to be the gathering place.”
The festival started small, Czarnik said. “We used to have a small tent placed in the school parking lot,” she said. “Now that the festival has grown, we moved to our current location, which is the old parish parking lot that faces Wicker Avenue.”
This year, the festival will feature two tents. The second will house the Bier Garden, and the much larger tent everything else. “You can bring your drinks into the large tent,” Czarnik said. “We needed more space, and we decided the best method was to separate ordering your drinks from the table and music area. That should allow people to move freely.”
Czarnik estimates that 4,000-5,000 merrymakers visit the three-day event. “Oktoberfest gets larger every year,” she said. “We’ve expanded from one day to three. The logistics have been modified to give everyone an opportunity to stop in and celebrate.”
Another tweak this year is adding local band The Crawpuppies. “Everyone loves the traditional German music,” Czarnik said. “But we wanted to add a little mainstream rock to diversify the lineup.”
Oktoberfest is a mixture of fundraising for the church and a community event that celebrates St. John. “We love the fact that so many people tell us they mark our fest on their calendar months ahead of time,” Czarnik said.
Jim Estry, president of St. John Malt Brothers, has the honor of providing the beer. “This will be our sixth year now, which is every year since we opened,” Estry said. “I’ve known Greg Schilling for a long time, and we were thrilled to get involved.”
On tap this year is will be an authentic German Kolsch style ale called Game over Man. The Malt Brothers also will offer an authentic alt or German amber beer called #57. “This year we have also brewed a Dunkel black lager."
There’s a rumor that an authentic Marzen lager called Oktoberfest, considered by many the best Oktoberfest beer brewed in Northwest Indiana, may be available. “Hmmm,” Estry replied.
Strack & Van Til provides food services for Oktoberfest. Custom recipes include beer cheese and authentic Bavarian pretzels. “Brenda Wright (catering manager) and Kevin Grace (store manager in Hobart) are always wonderful to work with,” Czarnik said. “Strack & Van Til goes out of its way to help make the festival food a big hit. Creating authentic recipes for us is one of the ways they get involved in their community.”
Richard Christakes, owner of Alsip Home & Nursery, has been supplying pumpkins and mums to Oktoberfest for eight years. “We choose to be involved in Oktoberfest because it is a core community event,” Christakes said. “it’s put on by really good people for a great cause. Besides, it’s a lot of fun for the whole family.”
The mums are for sale, with all proceeds going to the church. The pumpkins can be decorated by the kids, with those proceeds also donated to the church. Alsip Nursery is a stalwart in community events throughout the year.
Bosak Auto Group sponsors the kids' events, including face painting, pumpkin decorations, and Hula Hoops and Big Wheels. “Kathy Willman (Bosak comptroller) is a parishioner and has been involved since the first year. She’s helped facilitate with us and Bosak to bring them on board as a sponsor for the fest.”
St. John Oktoberfest
9400 Wicker Ave.
St. John
5:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 27
1-10:30 p.m. Sept. 28
1-8 p.m. Sept. 29
Live music
German Band Inc., Indy Polkamotion, Jimmy Sarr, Ed Wagner Band, The Crawpuppies.
Menu
Wiener and pork schnitzel, bratwurst, noodles and kraut, Bavarian pretzels, potato pancakes, German potato salad.
Kids activities
Pumpkin decorating, face painting, Big Wheels and Hula Hoops, and a local firetruck