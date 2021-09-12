Church honors those who answer siren’s call

CROWN POINT — The Rev. Mark Wilkins recalled making a speech that was interrupted by police sirens. Reflecting on the incident, he said those sirens represented the selfless service of first responders.
“They stand ready at the siren’s call,” Wilkins, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, said at the faith community’s tribute to first responders Sunday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
Gathered in a livestock pavilion, the church sang and prayed for the city’s police and fire personnel. Church members also distributed more than 100 magnetic badges with the name of a full-time city first responder. The person taking the magnet was asked to pray daily for the first responder and his/her family.
Coming off his church’s 9/11 service the prior evening, Wilkins noted, “We thought it would be very appropriate, especially in light of 9/11, as we remembered those heroes from that day, that we give thanks for God for our heroes today.”
Musical arrangements focused on first responders and everyday heroes.
“We want to remember those unsung heroes,” said John Albright, choir director. “They’re not looking for the spotlight. They do it because it’s what’s instilled in them.”
Wilkins is chaplain for the Crown Point Police Department, and his church is known for its support of public servants.
“This is what we do at our church,” Albright said. “We’re trying to let the community know we love them and we are a part of this community, just as they are a part of us.”
Church member Jaclyn Knight and her daughter Gianna, 6, selected a magnetic badge. Knight’s husband, Jordan, is on the Schererville police force.
“It’s important to support police,” the mother said. “We want to share the understanding that police are important and we want to always instill that in our kids.”
Fire Chief Dan Crane was among the initial first responders to arrive. He thanked Wilkins and FUMC for putting on a “top-notch” service.
“The public has really stepped up to make sure we’re honored,” Crane said. “The support has been phenomenal.”
Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda added that the tribute service “means a lot to us. The community has always supported us. Recognizing us for everything we do is a good feeling.”
With a new officer soon joining the force, Crown Point will have 50 sworn officers, Janda said. Crane said Crown Point Fire Rescue has 13 firefighters per shift, along with three ambulances.
Both men said neither department has ever suffered a fatality in the line of duty.
Ryan Patrick, operations commander for Crown Point Police, said the church tribute “reaffirms the community believes in you and that people are thinking about police and fire.”
Coming off 9/11, Patrick added, “People have not forgotten that day.”
Tom Walters, a firefighter for more than 35 years, said, “This is a special day for us. We lost a lot of people on 9/11. A lot of things have changed since then, but, with the military, people have really opened up to us.”
Two monitors on the church stage showed everyday scenes of people, including police and fire personnel, preparing to go to work or school and praying.
Wilkins opened the service, noting how everyone probably does not worry about security or personal safety. That lack of concern, the pastor said, reflects the work of first responders.
“We come as representatives of a grateful community and grateful nation,” Wilkins said. “We stand to thank God for first responders and we ask God’s blessings on them and their families.
“We join together to say thanks for them laying down their lives for us every day. Let us ask God’s blessings on them every day.”
Musical selections included a piece performed by the church’s children’s choir, led by Shannon Freyek.
The choir director said the tribute was a “wonderful way to honor first responders for the work they for us every day.”
The service’s scripture passage came from John 15:12-17, which includes this passage: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”
Wilkins recalled that the apostles probably thought that message was nice, but Jesus knew better. “(Jesus) understood when it meant — whips, spears, and the cross.”
Wilkins continued, “Sacrifice always comes at a cost. That sacred trust is how first responders live their lives. They live for the sound of the siren’s call.”
Answering that call, Wilkins said, means leaving the comfort of home in the middle of the night, in the middle of dinner, to respond to people at the worst of times.
“We may never truly understand that,” Wilkins said, “but we can respect it. We can no longer take for granted that they leave their bubble of safety for us.”
First responders may not realize it, Wilkins said, but their service is a reflection of God’s love.
First responders’ dedication and selflessness, Wilkins said, “ensures us the very safety we take for granted.”
First responders received a standing ovation from the church. Wilkins offered final prayers for them and church members, asking the congregation to “lay down our lives for a broken world, so that God’s love may be real.
“In the name of Christ, let’s go get 'em.”
Crown Point DARE Officer Stanko Gligic brought his family to the service. Brooke Gligic, his wife, commented, “It’s nice to feel loved for what you do. You don’t always see that.”
The officer’s middle school-aged daughter said the service was a “nice thing to do.”
The work of first responders, the daughter added, is “scary, but it’s good to know someone does it for us.”