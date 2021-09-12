Church honors those who answer siren’s call

The choir director said the tribute was a “wonderful way to honor first responders for the work they for us every day.”

The service’s scripture passage came from John 15:12-17, which includes this passage: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

Wilkins recalled that the apostles probably thought that message was nice, but Jesus knew better. “(Jesus) understood when it meant — whips, spears, and the cross.”

Wilkins continued, “Sacrifice always comes at a cost. That sacred trust is how first responders live their lives. They live for the sound of the siren’s call.”

Answering that call, Wilkins said, means leaving the comfort of home in the middle of the night, in the middle of dinner, to respond to people at the worst of times.

“We may never truly understand that,” Wilkins said, “but we can respect it. We can no longer take for granted that they leave their bubble of safety for us.”

First responders may not realize it, Wilkins said, but their service is a reflection of God’s love.

First responders’ dedication and selflessness, Wilkins said, “ensures us the very safety we take for granted.”