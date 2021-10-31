Church hopes to locate in vacant Merrillville facility

MERRILLVILLE — The Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Global Ministries hopes to open a church and banquet center in a vacant building on Broadway.

The church acquired the former Fiesta Palace facility at 6220 Broadway and plans to use the 12,000 square feet of space for services and to operate a banquet center there that will be called The Oasis.

A special exception is needed from the town to allow the operation in a commercial zoning area. The matter received a favorable recommendation on Wednesday from the Board of Zoning Appeals, and it moves to the Town Council for a final decision.

“I myself, I’m glad to see that someone is going to occupy that building,” said Andrew Sylwestrowicz, a BZA member.

The BZA’s support came with a condition that site won’t become exempt from property taxes.

Churches and other nonprofit organization can become tax exempt, but Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Global Ministries isn’t seeking that designation for the Broadway location.

“It’s really going to go under the auspices of The Oasis, which is a for-profit entity, so we are not looking for the non-profit exemption for that property,” said Patricia Simes, a member of the church.