Cities partner with nonprofit, township to better serve residents with disabilities

The North Township trustee's office and disability rights group Everybody Counts marked the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by announcing a partnership to help local communities work toward full compliance with the landmark legislation.
At North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan's suggestion, Everybody Counts recently hosted a discussion among local mayors to discuss the benefits of collaboration toward full ADA compliance.
The Americans Disability Act was passed by Congress on July 26, 1990, and was considered the civil rights act for an estimated 20% to 30% of Americans living with disabilities.
While improvements have been made in Northwest Indiana, the Region has a long way to go toward full compliance with the act, local disability rights advocates say.
"Yes, it's important to at least be able to get in the front door," said Rita Renae Jackson, a wheelchair user who is a counselor-advocate at Everybody Counts. "But a lot of times, the bathroom isn't really accessible, or requests for ASL interpreters aren't met, and employment opportunities are practically nonexistent."
Jackson, who also serves as vice president of the Mayor's Organization on Disabilities for Gary and as a Methodist Hospitals board member, said the greatest barrier people with disabilities face is attitude.
"Too many elected officials have yet to fully understand the language of the law, let alone embrace its spirit," she said. "It's frustrating for those of us whose lives are impacted."
Everybody Counts Executive Director Teresa Torres said many local officials have done their best but "sometimes they assume that it would be too costly to meet all of their legal obligations."
"As an advocacy agency, we are always prepared to fight for the rights of our constituency," Torres said. "However, we do our best to work by collaborating with others who share similar objectives."
Mrvan said he saw Everybody Counts, a nonprofit disability rights agency serving Northwest Indiana since 1986, could be a valuable partner while working with the South Shore Transit Alliance.
The cities of East Chicago, Gary, Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso and Whiting have joined the partnership with Everybody Counts and the trustee's office.
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who took office in January, said her city "needs to continue to strive to be an all-inclusive city that ensures every person has access to what we offer," according to a news release from Everybody Counts.
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura, who has been in office since 2004, said it was fitting to renew his city's commitment to ADA compliance on the 30th anniversary of the legislation.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, who took office in January, said his city's compliance with ADA is a work in progress but he's proud to join with others to make life better for all residents.
"The Americans with Disabilities Act was more than a milestone piece of legislation," Prince said. "It was a leap toward celebrating the humanity in each and every one of us, regardless of our different capabilities."
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor, who is in his fifth term in office, said his city is happy to support Everybody Counts' initiative.
"Together, we can keep moving forward to achieve the goals set for 30 years ago with the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act," he said.
All local government entities are required to have ADA coordinators and submit ADA transition plans to the federal government.
Lorrell Kilpatrick, coordinator of advocacy services for Everybody Counts, said ADA coordinators often have other responsibilities, which can contribute to ADA compliance being relegated to the back burner.
"This initiative will allow us to bring valuable information and training to local cities and towns, and maximize their ability to pool their resources for the greater good," Kilpatrick said.
Mrvan recently appointed Carmen Ontiveros as North Township's ADA coordinator.
Robin Jones, director of the Great Lakes ADA Center, also has pledged to work with initiative participates and said volunteers will be needed.
To learn more, call Everybody Counts at 219-769-5055 or email adaforum2020@everybodycounts.org.
