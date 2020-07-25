Cities partner with nonprofit, township to better serve residents with disabilities

"Too many elected officials have yet to fully understand the language of the law, let alone embrace its spirit," she said. "It's frustrating for those of us whose lives are impacted."

Everybody Counts Executive Director Teresa Torres said many local officials have done their best but "sometimes they assume that it would be too costly to meet all of their legal obligations."

"As an advocacy agency, we are always prepared to fight for the rights of our constituency," Torres said. "However, we do our best to work by collaborating with others who share similar objectives."

Mrvan said he saw Everybody Counts, a nonprofit disability rights agency serving Northwest Indiana since 1986, could be a valuable partner while working with the South Shore Transit Alliance.

The cities of East Chicago, Gary, Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso and Whiting have joined the partnership with Everybody Counts and the trustee's office.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who took office in January, said her city "needs to continue to strive to be an all-inclusive city that ensures every person has access to what we offer," according to a news release from Everybody Counts.