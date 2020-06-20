City could seek demolition of home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — Demolition has again been discussed as a potential option to address an Ohio Street home that hasn't been maintained by the owner.

Karen Boruff initially had until June 17 to provide proof that a contractor has been hired to complete renovations to the residence, which is currently vacant. The Board of Public Works and Safety extended that deadline until its July 1 meeting.

If a contractor isn't in place by then, the panel could begin the process to authorize demolition of the house.

Hobart Building Official Mike Hannigan said the home isn't habitable, and many improvements are needed before the residence could be occupied. That includes new plumbing and installing a new furnace.

Hannigan said he put Boruff in contact with a contractor who provided an estimate to her weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, Boruff hadn't yet authorized work in her home, Hannigan said.

“It seems like she is still dragging her feet,” board member Rich Lain said.

Neither Boruff nor a representative attended Wednesday's board meeting.

Last year the home was on a list of residences Hobart wanted to raze because of their conditions.