CHESTERTON — Each year, Chesterton High School Social Studies teachers, Robert DeRuntz and Anna Zervos, host a Civil War camp for U.S. History classes to learn about the Civil War through a living history style of presentation and education in the school's courtyard.
The area is transformed into a soldier camp and where students can sit and listen to presentations simultaneously about life during the Civil War.
Fifteen years ago, the initial cost to make the camp was originally funded through a grant from the Duneland Education Foundation. Over a two-day period, all U.S. History classes visit three stations in the camp and rotate to different sites every 20 minutes. Students learn about the Union and Confederate camps, clothing and equipment, battle tactics, food, medicine and hear a recitation of the Gettysburg Address.
In addition, other CHS students and staff members are welcome to take advantage of this learning opportunity at the school during their lunch periods.