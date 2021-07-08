Civility celebrated during annual World Civility Day

HOBART — State Republicans and Democrats put politics aside Thursday to issue words of civility at a World Civility Day event.

"Every day should be treated as world civility day," said U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Braun and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. both offered their greetings virtually at a dinner and awards event held at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

The keynote speaker was U.S. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Karrah Herring, chief equity, inclusion and opportunity official for the state of Indiana, represented Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince provided the official welcome to those who gathered; Dr. Gordon E. Bradshaw offered comments and gave the invocation.

Chuck Hughes, Gary Chamber of Commerce executive director, praised the fact that both Democrats and Republicans had had a meeting of the minds at the World Civility Day event he helped launch in 2015.

"We accomplished something tonight with both sides of the aisle coming together," Hughes said.