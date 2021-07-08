Civility celebrated during annual World Civility Day

HOBART — State Republicans and Democrats put politics aside Thursday to issue words of civility at a World Civility Day event.
"Every day should be treated as world civility day," said U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
Braun and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. both offered their greetings virtually at a dinner and awards event held at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.
The keynote speaker was U.S. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.
Karrah Herring, chief equity, inclusion and opportunity official for the state of Indiana, represented Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince provided the official welcome to those who gathered; Dr. Gordon E. Bradshaw offered comments and gave the invocation.
Chuck Hughes, Gary Chamber of Commerce executive director, praised the fact that both Democrats and Republicans had had a meeting of the minds at the World Civility Day event he helped launch in 2015.
"We accomplished something tonight with both sides of the aisle coming together," Hughes said.
Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally and in some 154 countries, said World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, the president and founder of iChangeNations.
"An idea that was birthed in the Gary chamber board rooms has been recognized by Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and state Senate. We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, Boys & Girls clubs and other organizations and businesses," Hughes said.
Earlier in the day several civility workshops were held at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville.
Indiana University Northwest educator HelenMarie Harmon spoke of ways folks can return to civility.
"Incivility is on the rise and it stayed there during the pandemic," Harmon said.
Harmon, IUN director of student success, engagement and career development, presented a workshop called Civility Must-Haves at the World Civility Day event.
Referring to a workshop called Cyber Bullying, presented by speaker Jonathan Cavanaugh right before her, Harmon said, "What a sad truth. It's horrendous. Cyber bullying is at all levels and needs to be abdicated."
"Mine is different," Harmon said in reference to her workshop.
Harmon went on to unpack, word by word, a list of civility must-haves including manners, understanding, strength, trust, heart, awareness, vulnerability and empathy.
Incivility can start at the microaggression level, which is a brief everyday exchange that sends a negative message, all the way at the extreme end which is physical aggression, Harmon said.
What can cause incivility?
Harmon said diversity and personable differences are the top reason followed by stress and burnout from work.
"We all have must-haves when looking for a house, for where to go to college. So we're not unfamiliar with must-haves," Harmon said.
Harmon advised listeners to value yourself and others and embrace the difference in others.
"If you want to make a difference, think differently," Harmon said.
Rivers, who led off the civility workshop presentations, spoke about World Civility Day Ambassadorship Training.
"The real currency is people...My fight is one of equity of opportunity and not equity of things," Rivers said.
Other workshops included Civility In Community Development presented by Telethia Barrett, a community leader with Horizon Bank; Building Effective Communication and Collaboration presented by The House and Gary: Historical Perspective presented by Chuck Hughes and Dr. Gordon Bradshaw.