Classic car enthusiasts cruise through 3 communities in annual Cobe Cup Cruise

The original Cobe races took place in 1909 and 1910 south of the Old Crown Point Courthouse. This 25-mile race became the forerunner of the Indianapolis 500, started in 1911. Only two drivers competed in the only Cobe races, Louis Chevrolet and teammate Bob Burman. A Swiss-born master mechanic, Chevrolet founded the Chevrolet Motor Company.

Among the older vehicles was a 1908 Buick driven from the left side by Don Obermeyer, of Valparaiso. The family has had the classic since Obermeyer’s grandfather Henry Obermeyer bought it in 1908.

Noting that Buick switched to steering wheels on the right side in 1914, Obermeyer said the car is “easy to drive. It can get up to 40 mph, but we like to keep it around 20.”

Jeff Nosich brought a more modern car, a 1972 Oldsmobile 442 convertible, which he restored and has had for 26 years.

“Just a great design,” Nosich said. “It epitomizes the design of the 1970s.”

Self-taught in mechanics, the Munster resident has been at the Cobe Cruise many times.

“I hearkens back to the Indy 500 and it’s fun to see people come out and appreciate these cars. For me, showing my talent is what this is all about.”