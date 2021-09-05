Classmates share 70 years of friendship

She even started her own real estate business in Crown Point in 1972 called American Dream Realty.

Next year Pendley, who has chosen not to retire, will celebrate 50 years of her business.

Others in the group went on to a variety of careers and jobs including working in libraries, teaching, fashioning bridal gowns, working as secretaries for airlines and schools, driving school buses and working at nursing homes and as teacher's aides.

Many, like Pendley and Richter, said they met their future husbands at Hammond Tech.

Richter said she met her husband who had a crush on her and won her over with his musical abilities.

"He serenaded me while I was in my shorthand class," Richter said.

Pendley met her future husband at a sock hop.

"That was it for him," Pendley said.

The group usually gathers at 1:30 p.m. so they don't interfere with the earlier lunch crowd.

"We talk and eat and laugh. We usually have others in the restaurant in stitches. One old man wanted to take me home," Richter said.

And, if someone is missing from lunch due to health reasons, the others rally.