Classmates share 70 years of friendship

SCHERERVILLE — The friendship bonds, some nearly 70 years in the making, remain strongly in place for a group of Hammond Technical Vocational High School classmates.
All graduated from high school between the years of 1953 and 1957, and many claim friendships that started in grade school.
"We were all friends through high school. We are all Hammondites," said Shirley Yates Richter, of Crown Point.
Buckett Lewry Pendley, also of Crown Point, likens the era they were in high school to the "Happy Days" TV show set in the '50s.
After high school classes, which were mostly segregated with boys taking shop classes and girls taking shorthand classes, teens got together at after-game sock hops in the gym.
"It's how we were then," Pendley said.
Richter, Pendley and 10 of their classmates gathered on a recent weekday at Round the Clock in Schererville to eat lunch and swap stories.
The group started meeting on a monthly basis 20 years ago, after the all-student school class reunions were discontinued.
"We love each other. We are all alike and Tech Tigers," Richter said.
The group had been larger in size but some have passed away.
"Up until recently we had 18, but we lost some," Richter said.
The group of women also took a hiatus from meeting in person during the pandemic.
"We kept in touch with Facebook and by calling each other on the phone," Richter said.
The group boasts dozens of offspring including children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
"We're very productive," joked Pendley.
Some of the women, like Richter, opted to go to work right out of high school while others, like Pendley, chose to get married, then get a job later once their children were grown.
Richter said she graduated from Hammond Tech one day then traveled to Chicago the next day to put in her first day as secretary at International Harvester.
"I was well prepared for my job," Richter said.
Pendley, on the other hand, couldn't wait to get married.
She turned 18 on Aug. 11 following her graduation in 1954, and got married on Aug. 14, three days later.
"I wanted to graduate early because I wanted to get married," Pendley said.
Pendley, who recently celebrated her 67th anniversary with high school sweetheart Mickey, said she opted to go into real estate when her two sons were in their teens.
She even started her own real estate business in Crown Point in 1972 called American Dream Realty.
Next year Pendley, who has chosen not to retire, will celebrate 50 years of her business.
Others in the group went on to a variety of careers and jobs including working in libraries, teaching, fashioning bridal gowns, working as secretaries for airlines and schools, driving school buses and working at nursing homes and as teacher's aides.
Many, like Pendley and Richter, said they met their future husbands at Hammond Tech.
Richter said she met her husband who had a crush on her and won her over with his musical abilities.
"He serenaded me while I was in my shorthand class," Richter said.
Pendley met her future husband at a sock hop.
"That was it for him," Pendley said.
The group usually gathers at 1:30 p.m. so they don't interfere with the earlier lunch crowd.
"We talk and eat and laugh. We usually have others in the restaurant in stitches. One old man wanted to take me home," Richter said.
And, if someone is missing from lunch due to health reasons, the others rally.
"We're a support group for everybody. We're all important to each other. We keep each other young. We keep each other solid," Richter said.
Pendley said that the group is good for each other because they "keep each other's memories."
"You forget about something from the past until someone brings it up," Pendley said.