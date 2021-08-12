Clean Cities praised for efforts to improve air quality, but more to be done, DOE says

“With the partnership between the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University to development the world’s first wireless charging highway segment, we’re paving the way for innovation in emerging vehicle technology and the future of mobility itself,” Holcomb said.

Michael Berube, deputy assistant secretary for sustainable transportation with the DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, said his agency’s urgent goals are being driven by the planet’s timetable, as evidenced by signs that climate change is already happening. The largest wildfire in history is currently burning out West, he said, one of those harbingers of change.

“We are in a climate crisis,” he said. “It’s not a matter of choice. We must achieve these goals.”

His agency is working feverishly to try to get to its goal of 50% of vehicles being electric by 2030. That’s part of the push toward net zero emissions by 2050.

“We know it will take technology and cost reductions to get there, but that alone won’t be enough,” Berube said. It will require buy-in from everyday Americans, too.

He’s also looking at the carbon footprint during the entire life cycle of the power for a vehicle.