Cleaning crew finds man body inside home recently purchased in tax sale

GARY — Firefighters discovered a man's severely decomposed body Tuesday after a group of people cleaning out a garage reported an odor, police said.

Gary police arrived about 12:50 p.m. at the property in the 600 block of Kentucky Street, where they spoke with one of the people doing the cleaning, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The Gary Fire Department responded to help investigate the odor. Firefighters entered the garage through a window and found the man's body inside, Hamady said.

The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released the man's name, or cause and manner of death.

Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation, Hamady said. Gary crime scene detectives processed evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

