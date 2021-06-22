Cleaning crew finds man's body inside home recently purchased in tax sale

GARY — Firefighters discovered a man's severely decomposed body Tuesday after a group of people cleaning out a garage reported an odor, police said.
Gary police arrived about 12:50 p.m. at the property in the 600 block of Kentucky Street, where they spoke with one of the people doing the cleaning, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The Gary Fire Department responded to help investigate the odor. Firefighters entered the garage through a window and found the man's body inside, Hamady said.
The Lake County coroner's office has not yet released the man's name, or cause and manner of death.
Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation, Hamady said. Gary crime scene detectives processed evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Aaron Andrade
Aaron Collins
Alexander Gacsy
Allison Witek
Anthony Fricker
Antonio Campbell
Arnold White
Ashley Laiter
Benjamin Johnson
Bradley Dutton
Brandon Walker
Brett Beatty
Breyon Lowe
Brian Cross
Brian Kelly
Calvin Dilworth
Carla Krol
Clyde Delapaz Jr.
Daniel Wright
Daquan Sidney
Dara Grady
Dardell Summerhill
Darryl Jackson Jr.
Darwin Pesantez
David Burkhardt Jr.
Desmond Lewis
Devian Woods
Dillan Dehaas
Ebony Hamer
Eric Patrick
James Furlong
James Grigsby Jr.
Jason Mendoza
Jesse Kikkert
Joey Duncan
Jose Cruz Jr.
Jose Zambrana III
Joshua Portman
Juan Preciado-Saldana
Julio Becera
Kailyn Vandas
Kyran Gibson
Lamont Nichols
Mario Hernandez
Michael Michalik
Mya Jones
Myron Pernell
Nathaniel Burnett III
Nicole Moulesong
Phillip Carter Jr.
Phillip Meece
Rodney Hyatt
Ryan Wiater
Seamus Herron
Sterling Walton
Steven Bailey
Steven McKinney
Taro Brewer
Teresa Carnahan
Terri Golden
Trevor Smaw
Tyeshia Mahone
Victor Ogden
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.