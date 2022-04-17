Clergy see Easter as 'complete reset' two years after COVID-19

GARY — The Easter season has seen attendance rise two years since COVID-19 caused a number of shutdowns, and the Holy Week is an opportunity for "a complete reset."

That started with the blessing of sacred oils at Thursday's Chrism Mass, Rev. Jeffrey Burton, pastor at St. John Bosco in Hammond, said.

“This year is going to be different,” Burton said. “There’s something refreshing, renewing about that."

“My hope is that people, through their experiences, see that, indeed, God makes things possible, that through the Resurrection we will rise to new life," he said. "If people are open, they will see Easter in a very powerful way this Sunday.”

Bishop Robert J. McClory of the four-county Catholic Diocese of Gary, presiding over the Chrism Mass, encourages the faithful to put on their Easter-friendly best.

“I ask you to be your friendliest, your most outgoing, your most welcoming,” the bishop said. “To go up to people you may not know and say, ‘Welcome, we’re glad to see you.’ We’ll be seeing people this weekend we haven’t seen in two years or never seen before.

"We need to all be those emissaries, to welcome people who come through our doors.”

Area Roman Catholic clergy are hoping a renewal of faith leads to an increase in church attendance.

“I feel very hopeful. We have be watching more and more people come to Masses over the past months and I think Easter is going to be quite busy and the church full,” said the Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Parish in Munster. “On Palm Sunday, we actually ran out of palms, as well as Sunday bulletins. We ordered many more bulletins for Easter Sunday.”

Yadron hoped parishioners approached Easter by celebrating the entirety of the weekend, from Holy Thursday through the Vigil Mass of Easter. For Catholics, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday constitute the Sacred Triduum leading to the celebration of Jesus’ Resurrection on Easter.

“I'd also like our parishioners to come to church early or, at least, on time, and to be kind to those who have not attended often or who are visiting when they take pews where ‘regulars’ are usually seated,” the Munster pastor said. “Most importantly, I'd like our parishioners to approach Easter with a sense of accomplishment for their successful Lenten resolutions and with a sense of awe for God's love.”

For the Rev. Benjamin Ross, pastor at St. Bridget in Hobart, “we’re getting back to normal with this holy celebration. I just want to grow in holiness.”

For the people in the pews, Ross said, “I hope for renewal in their coming back to church, finding a renewed faith in God.”

The Rev. John Zemelko, who serves at St. Mary in Otis, hopes “everyone rises to a new and different kind of light.”

For advice to parishioners, Zemelko recalled a sign he saw on the Indiana Toll Road that stated, “Drive carefully and live joyfully.”

As a young priest, the Rev. Declan McNicholas, now an associate at St. John the Evangelist in St. John, recalled having only 10 people in church for last year’s Easter.

“I’m excited now over increased numbers and growth in the community,” McNicholas said. “With all the craziness in the world, I hope people see Christ as uniting. Revenge won’t do it. Only in Christ will we find peace.”

The Rev. William O’Toole, who serves at the three LaPorte parishes that comprise the Holy Family faith community, noted, “It’s great to see people back. There’s a deeper faith, because these people have stayed the course. It’s a different faith, and these people are inspired. They inspire me.”

With concern over the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, O’Toole hopes for a “greater celebration of faith” on Easter.

“Don’t be dismayed, but be hopeful and joyful,” he said.

The Rev. Jordan Fetcko is looking forward to “a return to normalcy in a lot of ways. I’m really looking forward to joining together with the church, with my spiritual family that has been isolated the last two years.”

Fetcko, who serves at Queen of All Saints and St. Mary in Michigan City, said current events can be a learning experience for people of faith.

“Even in suffering,” the priest said, “we always have God. We look at the cross and it leads to Resurrection.”

For the Rev. Roque Meraz, who serves at St. Patrick in Chesterton, said, “to see all the people back together in church is good.”

Meraz said he hopes “people appreciate the hope of the Resurrection, especially with what they’ve gone through the last two years. This is a time to live the faith in our normal lives without worrying and being afraid. I hope people see that the Lord has triumphed.”

The Rev. Paul Quanz, who serves at several parishes, including Our Lady of Sorrows in Valparaiso, noted, “I hope people come back to church. This is a time for new life.”

From Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond, the Rev. Charles Mosley said Easter for him has always been about the Resurrection and new life.

The Hammond pastor added, “I hope people will get closer to God, with a renewed commitment to their faith … and love like Jesus did.”

Among the rites at the Easter Mass is the renewal of baptismal vows.

The Rev. Thomas Mischler serves several parishes, including Holy Spirit in Winfield, St. Helen in Hebron, and St. Mary in Kouts. He said, “With all we’ve witnessed over the past two years, there’s a sense of relief.”

“I hope people will see the value of having gone through tough times, that better times are ahead,” he said.

The Rev. Jaime Perea, pastor at St. Francis Xavier in Lake Station, sees Easter as a “time to renew faith, knowing that God is alive and always with us.”

