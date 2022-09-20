 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clerk-treasurer wants to share pay hike

Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson wants to share her pay raise with her employees.

MERRILLVILLE — Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson wants to share her raise with employees in her office, but the Town Council isn’t yet ready to support that.

White Gibson said her salary is below what many other clerk-treasurers in the area receive, and the 2022 budget approved by the Town Council calls for her to receive a raise.

“Most clerk-treasurers around here make between $89,000 and $106,000 and my salary is $60,500,” White Gibson said.

She said the funding allotted in her spending plan would increase her annual salary to $75,000. She wants to pass that along to her employees, forgoing her raise.

A salary ordinance associated with the matter went before the Town Council last week, and it was tabled.

Officials said the town’s budget continues to be reviewed, and the council needs more financial information before acting on the request.

“We may need the balance of your salary for some other issues this year,” Council President Rick Bella said to White Gibson. “So just because it’s there, it doesn’t mean it can’t come out.”

White Gibson said state statute indicates she determines how her employees are paid.

“I’m not asking for any additional money that’s not already in my budget,” White Gibson said. “It’s not asking for anything from the Town Council or nothing from the general fund. This is me forgoing the raise I would’ve gotten.”

Bella said the matter will be discussed during a Sept. 20 executive session.

“All we’re doing is tabling it, so we can talk about it further,” Bella said.

White Gibson said her office has “very qualified workers who have done a tremendous job” paying the town’s bills, handling payroll and maintaining a high credit rating for the municipality.

She said her employees have taken on more responsibilities since they started working because of the addition of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and they often worked at Town Hall while many departments worked remotely during the pandemic.

Although the salary ordinance is tabled, the council adopted the second reading of a measure setting a new personnel policy.

The policy was updated since it went before the council on first reading because there were sections that didn’t apply to the Clerk-Treasurer’s office.

“I approved all of the changes,” White Gibson said.

She said her department is an independent office of the town, and it’s her duty to prescribe how employees are hired, fired and paid, and she doesn’t have to go through Merrillville’s Human Resources Department for those matters.

