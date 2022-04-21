Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to $3 million fine, land donation to Dunes National Park after fish kill

Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to fix equipment, pay a $3 million fine and donate land for the Indiana Dunes National Park to make amends for a chemical discharge from its Burns Harbor Works steel mill, then owned by ArcelorMittal USA, that resulted in a massive fish kill in 2019.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker reached a consent decree with the Environmental Law & Policy Center, Hoosier Environmental Council, the federal government and the state of Indiana. The environmental groups had filed a citizen enforcement lawsuit against ArcelorMittal USA after a 2019 discharge of ammonia and cyanide into the Burns Waterway leading into Lake Michigan that resulted in 3,000 dead fish and fears of contaminated drinking water.

Cleveland-Cliffs bought most of ArcelorMittal USA's assets in late 2020 and agreed to the settlement, which also includes environmentally beneficial projects.

The two sites jointly submitted the consent decree with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, which will weigh whether to accept it.

“This is a big victory for protecting Lake Michigan, safe clean water, and Northwest Indiana communities. The consent decree holds Cleveland-Cliffs accountable for its excessive pollution and Clean Water Act permit violations, and it underscores the value of citizen enforcement lawsuits,” said Howard Learner, ELPC’s executive director.

Cleveland-Cliffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its Burns Harbor Works mill repeatedly exceeded Clean Water Act permit limits on cyanide and ammonia under the previous ownership in 2019. The chemical spills resulted in beach closures at the Indiana Dunes National Park, the death of thousands of fish and a threat to the main drinking water supply of Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

The steel mill's discharges flow from the Burns Waterway directly into Lake Michigan. Water utilities like Indiana American temporarily shut off nearby water intake as a precaution.

“We’re heartened by this consent decree and we’re very hopeful that it will safeguard the extraordinary ecological treasure that is Lake Michigan from another toxic industrial spill, and elevate environmental protection across Northwest Indiana, which has several communities that have borne a special burden of environmental injustice for far too long,” said Jesse Kharbanda, HEC’s Executive Director.

The consent decree mandates that Cleveland-Cliffs will make "comprehensive operational and equipment upgrades" to the steel mill on the lakeshore so it doesn't violate cyanide and ammonia limits in the future.

The steelmaker will pay $3 million in civil penalties that will be split between the state and federal governments.

Cleveland-Cliffs agreed to do increased water monitoring this summer and next summer to watch for excessive discharges of pollutants like ammonia and cyanide. It also agreed to more quickly notify the public after ArcelorMittal delayed notifying public officials until days later and only after more than 3,000 dead fish were conspicuously floating in the lake, prompting beach closures.

The steelmaker agreed to donate 127 acres of land valued at $2 million to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust. The preservation group will restore the property ecologically and eventually donate it to the neighboring Indiana Dunes National Park for public use.

The land is on Boo Road just south of the Marquette Trail just west of the Indiana Dunes National Park and is not lakefront property, Learner said. It's currently vacant.

"Cleveland-Cliffs has communicated that the land is not contaminated," he said. "We'll do a Phase 1 study to make sure it's clean and in appropriate shape to be restored. We hope it will be a valued addition to the National Park."

