Cleveland-Cliffs buys power from Indiana wind farm

Cleveland-Cliffs signed a long-term deal to buy power from an Indiana wind farm.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, which operates mills in Northwest Indiana, reached a 15-year deal with EDP Renewables. Cleveland-Cliffs will buy 180 megawatts of the 200-megawatt Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County, Indiana.

The wind farm is located about 70 miles east of Indianapolis along the Ohio border. It's expected to be able to power more than 54,000 homes when it comes online in 2025.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Cleveland-Cliffs to supply clean energy to support the production of American-made steel for a major American manufacturer. We look forward to the eventual operations of this third phase of the Headwaters Wind Farm, also made possible by our supportive partners in the Randolph County community,” said Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “This power purchase agreement underscores EDP Renewables’ sustained commitment to bringing more renewable projects to Indiana, a state that is a key contributor to clean energy buildouts and our overall commitment to the energy transition."

EDP Renewables will build, own and operate the new wind farm, an expansion on an existing one that is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs. It will produce clean energy and save about 355 million gallons of water a year.

The deal will help Cleveland-Cliffs make progress toward its environmental and social sustainability goals, including reducing its carbon emissions.

“A key priority of Cleveland-Cliffs’ greenhouse gas reduction strategy revolves around the efficient use of energy and clean energy. We are committed to the greening of the grid through renewable energy projects such as the Headwaters III Wind Farm,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president, and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs. “This project is another step towards achieving Cleveland-Cliffs’ emission reduction goal of 25% by 2030 and will advance our portfolio of renewable energy initiatives that are additive to the power grid.”

EDP Renewables has installed more than 1,400 megawatts of renewable energy in Indiana, enough to power 372,000 homes. It operates wind farms across the state and is looking to continue to grow.