Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves has a new title to add to his collection.

The head of Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's largest employers, was elected by the American Iron and Steel Institute’s Board of Directors to serve as chairman of the board. He was elected to serve a two-year term as board chairman at the American Iron and Steel Institute's General Meeting at the InterContinental Hotel-The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

“Lourenco is a dynamic leader in the global and domestic steel industry and a vocal advocate for the industry in the public policy arena. He continues to be a tremendous representative for the American steel industry and our workers,” said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of AISI. “We are grateful to have such an outstanding leader serve as our chairman. I am confident that under Lourenco’s guidance and leadership, we will continue to see many successes.”

The AISI is the largest trade industry representing the steel industry, both integrated and electric furnace steel makers. It consists of 19 companies and 120 associate members who either serve as suppliers or customers to the steel industry.

“I am honored that my fellow AISI Board members have placed their trust in me to lead the Institute. American-made steel is the cleanest and most energy-efficient in the world. Our member companies continue to make significant investments in decarbonization and clean steel production, and we must work together to make this fact completely understood and accepted. We also must put an end to foreign governments’ trade-distorting policies that could undermine the progress we have made,” said Goncalves.

He called for a robust defense of American steelmaking.

“After several years of giving away our strength as a country that actually makes things, we are finally seeing manufacturing coming back to America. I will continue to fight to make sure that the American steel industry remains the backbone of manufacturing in America, creating jobs and improving the quality of life of our fellow citizens," he said.

Former Chairman Leon Topalian, the president and CEO of Nucor, was elected vice-chairman. Tenaris USA President Luca Zanotti also was elected to the board.