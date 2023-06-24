Cleveland-Cliffs is again raising steel prices after a flurry of price hikes earlier this year.

Steel prices have been rebounding along with stronger demand after falling last year from the record highs they reached in 2021.

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of the Region's largest employers, has hiked prices a half dozen times this year.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, which has operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle, is increasing the prices of all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $50 per net ton. The price hikes take effect immediately.

Cleveland-Cliffs is now charging at least $950 per net ton for its spot market base price for all hot-rolled steel products, which are produced in great volume at the integrated steel mills along the Lake Michigan shoreline in the Calumet Region.

The steelmaker has increased hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steel product prices this year, charging as much as $400 more than it did at the beginning of 2023.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which runs a plate heat treat facility at its Burns Harbor Works steel mill and another plate operation inside the gates of U.S. Steel's Gary Works mill in Gary, also recently raised the base price of steel plate by $60 a ton. That plate goes into Navy warships and other military end uses.

Cleveland-Cliffs long operated as a mining company dating back to 1847 that long shipped boatloads of iron ore to Northwest Indiana's lakefront steel mills via ore freighters on Lake Michigan.

In late 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs acquired its largest customers, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel in Ohio, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States in the largest round of consolidation that's reshaped the domestic steel industry.

The vertically integrated steelmaker that's headquartered in Cleveland handles mining, direct reduced iron, ferrous scrap, primary steelmaking, finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing, taking iron ore in upper Minnesota and Michigan on a journey of hundreds of miles all the way through the steelmaking process to become the finished steel products that go into cars, appliances and countless other end uses. Cleveland-Cliffs is now the largest supplier of steel to North America's automotive industry, the main focus of its business.

The company employs more than 27,000 people, including more than 7,500 in Northwest Indiana.