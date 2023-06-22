Cleveland-Cliffs reached a new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union at its Coshocton Works mill in Ohio.

The UAW represents about 330 workers at the former AK Steel plant about halfway between Columbus and Akron. The 570,000-square-foot plant has stainless finishing operations and is one of the country's largest producers of flat-rolled stainless steel.

“We are pleased to reach a new labor agreement with the UAW for our employees at Coshocton Works," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Coshocton is a leading producer of EAF flat-rolled stainless steel in the United States and a major supplier of stainless steel to the North American automotive industry. This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, while maintaining and supporting good paying middle-class union jobs to our employees at Coshocton Works.”

The new three-year deal will go into effect on July 31. It still must be ratified by workers.

“We thank both negotiating teams for their dedication to reach this agreement significantly ahead of the deadline," Goncalves said.

Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847 as a mine operator and became the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America after buying out longtime customers, ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, in 2020. The Cleveland-based company, a vertically integrated steelmaker with a large presence on the Northwest Indiana lakefront, employs 27,000, including at operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Riverdale, Gary and New Carlisle.

United Steelworkers union leaders have said the company is one of the most receptive and easiest to negotiate with, as it tends not to take as adversarial a position as some of its competitors. Goncalves has repeatedly praised union workers as critical to the company's success.

