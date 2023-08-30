Cleveland-Cliffs has reached a tentative deal with the United Steelworkers union for a new contract at its Northshore Mining Operations.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of the largest industrial employers in the Calumet Region, came to terms on a new three-year pact with more than 430 USW-represented workers at its mine in the Iron Range of northern Minnesota. Workers must still ratify the deal with a majority vote.

“The United Steelworkers have demonstrated their unwavering support of Cleveland-Cliffs throughout the years, and this new labor agreement for Northshore further strengthens our collaborative partnership," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "We look forward to working together with our new USW partners at Northshore and continuing to build a strong workforce for our present and future competitiveness.”

Neither the union nor the company is releasing details of the proposed contract as the ratification vote is pending.

Cleveland-Cliffs started in 1847 as a mine operator and is the largest supplier of iron ore pellets in the country. It did not even make steel until late 2020 when it bought out AK Steel and Arcelor Mittal USA, becoming the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the country.

It employs more than 27,000 workers, including in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle. It's also now looking to become the nation's last integrated steelmaker left standing after decades of decline in the domestic industry.