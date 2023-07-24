After two straight quarterly losses, Cleveland-Cliffs returned to profitability with $356 million in net income in the second quarter, or $0.67 per share.

In the first quarter, the company lost $42 million or 11 cents per share. But both volume and prices improved in the second quarter.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, pulled in revenue of $6 million in the three-month period that ended on June 30, up from $5.3 billion in the first quarter. It benefited as automotive production rebounded, restoring one of its key markets after lengthy supply chain disruptions were resolved.

“Our total steel shipments of more than 4.2 million net tons in the second quarter were a direct result of another record in automotive shipments. This shift to a higher automotive mix led to even higher realized prices than we were expecting, ultimately driving our industry leading quarter-over-quarter EBITDA expansion," Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "Also, with the substantial free cash flow generated in Q2, we were able to reduce our debt by over $550 million during the quarter, while still returning nearly $100 million to shareholders via share buybacks. Differently from several of our competitors, our capex needs — both now and in the next few years — are well-known and low.”

Cleveland-Cliffs brought in $775 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It generated $887 million in crash flow from operations, including $756 million in fresh cash flow.

The company, which borrowed heavily to acquire AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA in late 2020, brought its net debt down to $3.9 billion. It now has total liquidity of $3.8 billion, the highest in the longtime mining company's history.

“Looking forward, we are on pace for our best shipment year since becoming a steel company," Goncalves said. "Service center inventories are significantly lower than historical levels, creating support for a healthy second half of the year. And finally, while the performance of our automotive clients continues to improve, the sector has not returned to pre-COVID levels yet, indicating that Cleveland-Cliffs still has plenty of value to be unlocked in the near future.”