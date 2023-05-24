The American Iron and Steel Institute gave its highest technical award to Cleveland-Cliffs researchers for their work on alloys that can be applied to electrical steels.

The Washington D.C.-based trade association that represents and serves as a voice for the steel industry presented the 2023 Institute Medal to Garrett Angus, Jerry Schoen, Chris Jones and Grant Thomas.

American Iron and Steel Institute chairman Lourenco Goncalves, who's also the chairman, president and CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, bestowed the honor upon them for their paper "Si-Cr-Al-Mn Alloys for High Specific Resistivity and Application to Grain Oriented and Non-Grain-Oriented Electrical Steels" during AISI’s 2023 General Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“I would like to congratulate this year’s Institute Medal winners and finalists on their remarkable accomplishments,” said Goncalves. “I am inspired by their innovative solutions that will strengthen the steel industry for the future and continue to provide excellent products for our customers.”

The American Iron and Steel Institute established the Institute Medal and Finalist Medals in 1927 to recognize technical papers of notable merit in the steel industry. It judges the research papers based on technical excellence, effective communication, breadth of interest and potential for the future prosperity of steelmakers.

This year, it gave Finalists Medals to the researchers who put out the papers “Early Stages of Liquid-Metal Embrittlement in an Advanced High-Strength Steel" and “Turn Up and Turn Down Analysis at Roughing Mill Vertical Scalebreaker.”

Anirban Chakraborty of ArcelorMittal and Hassan Ghassemi-Armaki of General Motors R&D Manufacturing Systems Research Laboratory collaborated with Robert E. Maaß, Yuki Ikeda, Renliang Yuan and Jian Min Zuo of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on “Early Stages of Liquid-Metal Embrittlement in an Advanced High-Strength Steel.”

Nicolas Legrand of ArcelorMittal and Rajat Bathla of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. jointly published the paper “Turn Up and Turn Down Analysis at Roughing Mill Vertical Scalebreaker.”