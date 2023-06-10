Cleveland-Cliffs executives say the steelmaker is poised to take advantage of automakers' transition to electric vehicles, which has been accelerating in recent years.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, a major industrial employer in Northwest Indiana, focuses heavily on serving American automakers who have finally been ramping back up their orders.

"For the last couple of years, nonresidential construction has been the outperformer in the steel market with automotive lagging significantly behind," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a recent conference call with investors. "As you know, Cleveland-Cliffs is not a big player in non-residential construction. That said, given the massive backlog that has been created as a result of supply chain issues over the past few years and with the Federal Reserve reaching the end of their interest rate hike, all signs point to automotive being the outperformer. Cleveland-Cliffs is ready to accommodate any improvements in demand from the automotive sector, whether that be from internal combustion engine vehicles or EVs. And our clients know that very well."

The steelmaker is prepared for the industry's shift to electric vehicles, which have been gaining more traction with consumers and are being pushed by the federal government, Goncalves said.

"At Cleveland-Cliffs, we are agnostic to whatever ways that demand materializes over the coming years as we are the clear-cut leader in supplying steel for both types, electric or conventional vehicles," Goncalves said in the conference call. "President Biden’s administration put forth the latest push to drive large-scale EV adoption in the United States. The proposal includes a projection that two out of every three new cars sold in the United States in 2030 will be electric compared to about only 7% today in 2023. This is a structural reset that we have dedicated our research and innovation center efforts toward since we acquired AK Steel in March of 2020. Put simply, due to our size as a supplier of automotive steel in the United States and also due to our unique technical capabilities, these goals of the U.S. government cannot be reached without Cleveland-Cliffs."

Cleveland-Cliffs has been making strategic capital investments to ensure it can supply electric vehicle production.

"We are an integral part of this transition from internal combustion vehicles to EVs in the United States, regardless of whether it happens at a fast or at a slow pace. This includes our supply of exposed body parts, structural cages, battery support and oriented electrical steels for General Motors," Goncalves said. "Regarding non-oriented electrical steels, which we call NOES, and responding to growing demand from our existing customer customers, we have already deployed $30 million as capital expenditure into our Zanesville, Ohio facility to increase our production capacity of NOES by another 70,000 tons annualized. We should start operating this new capacity in the third quarter of this year. Also as a reminder, Cleveland-Cliffs is the sole producer and a well-established supplier of both GOES, grain-oriented electrical steels, and NOES in our country. That’s our technology originally from ARMCO, the A in AK Steel."

Electrical vehicle growth should drive demand for such electrical steels, Goncalves said.

"The market for these products is huge. But any new entrants to this market will have to first learn the products and then perfect the manufacturing process," he said. "Then the producer will have to qualify these products with each one of the clients. That’s not our case."

Cleveland-Cliffs remains committed to blast furnace production at its integrated steel mills but is working to cut down on their carbon emissions, such as by pursuing projects like carbon capture, Goncalves said. It aims to reduce emissions by 25% by 2030.

"Our Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity from our blast furnace and BOF operations in 2022 was down to 1.6 metric tons of CO2 per metric ton of steel. This number puts Cleveland-Cliffs in the third percentile of integrated steelmaking emissions worldwide and compares extremely favorably to the global average of tons of CO2 per metric ton of steel," he said. "Because of the metrological requirements and quality needs of our automotive customer base, we remain committed to the blast furnace is still making route, and we will continue to work to make it less carbon-intensive."