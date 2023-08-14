The American steel industry once made half the world's steel, employing more than 700,000 workers at steel mills around the country.

But more than 40 steelmakers have gone under, most during the import crisis of the early 2000s.

Today, only two vertically integrated steelmakers remain in the United States — Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel. Mini-mills that recycle scrap and foreign-made steel account for the rest of the market. Cleveland-Cliffs wants to become the last vertically integrated steelmaker left standing in the country.

Cleveland-Cliffs has proposed acquiring U.S. Steel for about $7.3 billion in a cash and stock deal. U.S. Steel, a 122-year-old corporate titan that dramatically reshaped the Northwest Indiana landscape and has long been a big part of the backbone of the Region economy, rejected the unsolicited takeover offer, but is now reviewing strategic alternatives that could include a sale of the company outright or some of its assets.

“On July 28th I approached U.S. Steel’s CEO and Board with a written proposal to acquire U.S. Steel for a substantial premium, valuing the company at $35.00 per share with 50% cash and 50% stock. After two weeks without any substantive engagement from U.S. Steel with respect to the economic terms contained in our compelling proposal, U.S. Steel’s board of directors rejected our proposal, calling it ‘unreasonable,'" Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As such, I believe it necessary to now make our proposal public to help expedite substantive engagement between our two companies. Although we are now public, I do look forward to continuing to engage with U.S. Steel on a potential transaction, as I am convinced that the value potential and competitiveness to come out of a combination of our two iconic American companies is exceptional.”

Now it faces a potential bidding war with Pittsburgh-based Esmark, a diversified privately owned firm that's long been in steel services. Esmark is offering $7.8 billion for U.S. Steel, putting in a bid of $35 a share.

Cleveland-Cliffs proposed buying 100% of U.S. Steel's outstanding stock for a per share value of $17.50 in cash and 1.023 shares of Cliffs stock. That would have been a 42% premium to U.S. Steel's stock price when it was offered and a 43% premium to U.S. Steel's share price as of the close of market Friday.

Cleveland-Cliffs said it was making the terms known to all U.S. Steel shareholders after its offer was rejected by the board.

“The numerous benefits we are excited about include the combination of our complementary U.S.-based footprint, our ability to leverage our in-house metallics capabilities, and enhancing our shared focus on emissions reduction," Goncalves said. "With these benefits, combined with our experience of extracting meaningful synergies from previous acquisitions, we expect to create a lower-cost, more innovative and stronger domestic supplier for our customers across all segments. Furthermore, the transaction provides immediate multiple expansion to U.S. Steel stockholders, while simultaneously de-risking U.S. Steel’s future capital spend with our substantial expected free cash flow and very healthy balance sheet. We also plan to ramp up capital returns to shareholders and implement a dividend upon completion of the transaction.”

The deal would vault Cleveland-Cliffs into being one of the top 10 steelmakers in the world and one of the top four outside of China. Cleveland-Cliffs said the merger would generate synergies of $500 million and scale it up to be internationally competitive.

“Most importantly, our proposal has the full support of the United Steelworkers union. This is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our employees — which would number approximately 40,500 pro forma for the transaction — as well as to the communities in which we operate. We have proven in our previous M&A transactions our strong track record of significant value creation and our ability to grow the business through the addition of thousands of union jobs," Goncalves said. "Finally, with this transaction we will create the only American member of the Top 10 steel companies in the world, joining a select group of just three other companies outside of China — one European, one Japanese and one Korean. We believe that having Cleveland-Cliffs as a world-class, internationally competitive steel company is critical for our country to retain its economic leadership and to regain its manufacturing independence.”

Cleveland would have to fund such a purchase through debt financing after acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel by borrowing heavily and would also need regulatory approval. The federal government could block such a consolidation on antitrust grounds as it would eliminate domestic competition among integrated steelmakers automakers, appliance manufacturers and other customers depend on.

U.S. Steel said it has received unsolicited offers from Cleveland-Cliffs and "multiple other parties" it has not identified.

The company said it has brought on outside financial and legal advisers to review strategic alternatives. It said it rebuffed Cleveland-Cliffs' unsolicited offer because Cleveland-Cliffs wouldn't agree to meet to assess valuation, and instead asked U.S. Steel to agree straightaway to the economic terms of its proposal.

"At my and the board’s direction, our advisors indicated our willingness to enter into an NDA with you on August 7, 2023, so that we could have further clarity on several key issues, including valuation of the stock component of your proposal, regulatory risk and timing as well as the prospects for the combined company. We discussed with your counsel questions that would need to be better understood in order for both of us to appropriately assess the antitrust risk of your proposal; and while your counsel agreed that this would need to be analyzed, and was amenable to our proposal to work on this together, this still has not happened," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a letter to Goncalves. "After multiple conversations about, and our team’s engagement in good faith negotiations over, the terms of the NDA, we were shocked to receive a letter on Friday, August 11th stating that you refused to sign the nearly completed NDA unless we agree to the economic terms of your proposal in advance."

U.S. Steel has worked with financial advisers Barclays and Goldman Sachs and the legal advisers Milbank and Wachtell to evaluate Cleveland-Cliff's proposal.

"As you well know, our Board — or any board — could not, consistent with its fiduciary duties, agree to a proposal of which 50% is represented by your stock without conducting a thorough and completely customary due diligence process, to evaluate the risks and potential upsides and downsides inherent in the transaction, including the stock component. Doing otherwise would be tantamount to accepting a price without knowing what it in fact represents," he wrote in the letter to Cleveland-Cliffs. "Nor could our board agree to your 'headline price' without appropriate discussion — under NDA — regarding the contribution of U. S. Steel to the value of the combined businesses. Pushing our Board to do so is in essence a demand that it breach its fiduciary duties."

U.S. Steel is still open to negotiating with Cleveland-Cliffs but would need to sit down to discuss valuation, Burritt said.

"The company, led by the board and management team, has made significant progress transforming the company into a customer-centric, world-competitive 'Best for All' steelmaker as we continue to win in strategic markets, move down the cost curve and move up the talent curve. This proven strategy has provided customers with profitable steel solutions for people and the planet, while rewarding our stockholders. At this juncture, we cannot determine whether your unsolicited proposal properly reflects the full and fair value of the company," Burritt wrote in the letter. "For all of the above reasons, the board has no choice but to reject your unreasonable proposal. The U. S. Steel board remains committed to maximizing value for stockholders, and to that end has decided to initiate a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives. If you would like to engage in that process, we invite you to reach out to our financial and legal representatives and welcome you to join our process."