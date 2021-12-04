 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cleveland-Cliffs to redeem $294 million in debt
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs to redeem $294 million in debt

Cleveland-Cliffs to redeem $294 million in debt

Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill in Burns Harbor is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, plans to redeem $294 million in debt a few years early.

The Cleveland-based iron ore miner, which became North America's largest flat-rolled steelmaker after acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel last year, plans to fully redeem its 1.5% convertible senior notes due in 2025 next year.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay noteholders on Jan. 18, the earliest possible date for redemption. The debt holders will get 100% of the outstanding principal in cash upon redemption or if they choose to cash in their notes prior to the redemption date.

Ravenfell Manor is an elaborate yard haunt at 715 W Alice St in Kouts.

The steelmaker just paid down $455 million in debt this summer and has been working to reduce its debt burden after consolidating most of the domestic steel industry through acquisitions last year. The company has about $5.5 billion in long-term debt and another $3.7 billion in pension and post-employment benefit obligations.

At the end of the third quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs reported an estimated $13.7 billion in total liabilities and $18 billion in assets. The company has been highly profitable under favorable market conditions, pulling in a record $6 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in profit last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs employs more than 25,000 people, including at its local operations in Burns Harbor, East Chicago, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisile It's a fully vertically integrated company that mines raw materials, makes steel and then does finishing, including tubing and stamping, serving the automotive, appliance, construction and other industries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Journeyman Distillery groundbreaking in Valparaiso

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts