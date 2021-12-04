Cleveland-Cliffs to redeem $294 million in debt

Cleveland-Cliffs, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, plans to redeem $294 million in debt a few years early.

The Cleveland-based iron ore miner, which became North America's largest flat-rolled steelmaker after acquiring ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel last year, plans to fully redeem its 1.5% convertible senior notes due in 2025 next year.

Cleveland-Cliffs will pay noteholders on Jan. 18, the earliest possible date for redemption. The debt holders will get 100% of the outstanding principal in cash upon redemption or if they choose to cash in their notes prior to the redemption date.

The steelmaker just paid down $455 million in debt this summer and has been working to reduce its debt burden after consolidating most of the domestic steel industry through acquisitions last year. The company has about $5.5 billion in long-term debt and another $3.7 billion in pension and post-employment benefit obligations.

At the end of the third quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs reported an estimated $13.7 billion in total liabilities and $18 billion in assets. The company has been highly profitable under favorable market conditions, pulling in a record $6 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in profit last quarter.