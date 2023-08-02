Cleveland-Cliffs is considering injecting hydrogen into a blast furnace in East Chicago as it looks to scale back its carbon footprint.

The steelmaker recently completed a successful hydrogen injection trial at a blast furnace at Middletown Works in Ohio. It plans to expand the "groundbreaking" technology to its Indiana Harbor Works steel mill in East Chicago.

"We at Cleveland-Cliffs are happy to be the first ones on this path. The next step in our evolution will be the use of hydrogen throughout our footprint, including at our direct reduced iron facility and our blast furnaces, which we have already proven are hydrogen ready," Cleveland-Cliffs Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in a conference call with investors.

The company did a trial injection at Middletown on May 8.

"This ultimately replaced the release of CO2 with the release of H2O with water vapor, with no impact to product quality or operating efficiency," Goncalves said.

So now Cleveland-Cliffs will start testing hydrogen as a substitute for coke, a purified form of coal, at the former Inland Steel mill in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood.

"We'll be next trialing the technology at our largest blast furnace, Indiana Harbor No. 7. We believe hydrogen will be the true game changer for the decarbonization of steel. It's simple chemistry after all, and we have already proven its effectiveness," he said.

But it might take federal investment to scale the program up.

"The main hurdle right now is economics. As of today, equivalent units of hydrogen gas are about 10 times more expensive than natural gas," he said. "That's why we are an active player on the initiatives to build hydrogen hubs in the Midwest. They're specifically near our Burns Harbor and Indiana Harbor complexes in Northwest Indiana and also near our Toledo, Ohio direct reduction plant. As hydrogen becomes more and more economical, we'll be able to implement it throughout our entire footprint."

Cleveland-Cliffs is looking to decarbonize and lower its emissions.

"The steel industry in the U.S. represents just 1% ... of our country's carbon emissions footprint compared to transportation and power generation, which together account for over 50%," Goncalves said. "With the role we play in automotive, we are actively engaged in providing solutions for much more capital-intensive sectors."