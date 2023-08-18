Cleveland-Cliffs didn't even make steel three years ago and is now looking at potentially becoming the last vertically integrated steelmaker left standing in the United States.

But the company's attempt to buy U.S. Steel for $7.3 billion could run into antitrust issues, analysts said.

Cleveland-Cliffs would end up the last remaining integrated steelmaker in the country. While mini-mill operators like Nucor and Steel Dynamics would still be around, they don't serve some key markets integrated steelmakers do. Many automotive end uses of steel for instance require new, virgin steel blast furnaces forge that can't be swapped out with the steel made from recycled scrap at mini-mills as only higher grades of steel have both the strength and malleability needed.

The combined company would control 100% of the iron ore mining in the country and have all the blast furnaces. It would end up with significant leverage on prices over some customers since there would be a lack of competition.

Cleveland-Cliffs already has been charging higher prices to automotive customers, who have grown more skittish about sourcing from foreign suppliers after the supply chain disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic repeatedly hobbled its production.

"I don't see how antitrust would allow it unless they looked at it from a global perspective instead of just the United States," said steel analyst Charles Bradford with New York City-based Bradford Research. "The United States isn't a big player globally anymore. China now makes 54% of the world's steel."

Cleveland-Cliffs is not the only suitor for U.S. Steel. The privately held industrial conglomerate Esmark put in a $7.8 billion bid but some industry observers have expressed skepticism about it as the company said it only has $500 million in cash when that's roughly the new income U.S. Steel made in the second quarter. ArcelorMittal is also reportedly considering whether to put in a bid for at least part of the iconic steelmaker, which founded Gary as a company town in 1906 and helped drive Northwest Indiana's urbanization.

Cleveland-Cliffs said a merger would elevate it to one of the world's top 10 largest steelmakers with $44.1 billion in annual revenue. It would produce 31 million tons a year in steel and generate $39.8 million in North American sales.

Automakers and other manufacturing companies that buy steel likely would object to such a merger, Bradford said. Federal regulators could block the deal outright, required that U.S. Steel's assets be divided up among different buyers or require Cleveland-Cliffs to divest assets.

"There would be clear antitrust issues with a monopoly if you looked just at the United States," he said. "But steel is global now and more than half of it is made in China. U.S. Steel doesn't dominate the market anymore. The U.S. doesn't dominate the market anymore. Most steel is made overseas."

American steel production of 94.7 million tons accounted for just 5% of the global total last year, according to the World Steel Association.

U.S. Steel, the first billion corporate founded by business titans like Andrew Carnegie, Charles Schwab and J.P. Morgan, was long the world's largest steelmaker and once made two-thirds of the world's steel.

"It really peaked in 1916 when it was feeding World War I," Bradford said. "It's lost more and more of the market over the years."

Even so, an acquisition long seemed unthinkable. The stock soared to a high of $174 per share back in 2008 when it was still helping to serve China's ballooning demand for steel before more new mills came online there.

"The stock hasn't done much since then," Bradford said. "Anyone who's invested in steel over the last several years hasn't made money."

U.S. Steel's stock has been hovering in the low $20s before the acquisition talk caused it to spike to more than $30. Cleveland-Cliffs offered a 42% premium, which U.S. Steel rejected after it would not sit down to discuss valuation.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt also cited antitrust risks and a lack of discussion on the subject with Cleveland-Cliffs' attorney as part of the reason for rejecting the initial offer as "unreasonable."

The steelmaker is now exploring strategic alternatives, bringing in outside legal and financial advisors to weigh the multiple proposals it's received to buy all or part of the company.

"You wouldn't think this could ever happen," United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said. "The company has been around forever."