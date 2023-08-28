Cleveland-Cliffs is asking U.S. Steel to disclose any other merger offers it might have received since it offered to purchase the steelmaker earlier this month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said the company's collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers union would require it to notify Cleveland-Cliffs of any other prospective buyers. The USW negotiated a right to bid if there was a sale and assigned that right to Cleveland-Cliffs, a company it long has had good relations with at the bargaining table.

Goncalves said the right to bid included a right to receive notice in a letter he wrote to U.S. Steel.

"USS has publicly indicated on multiple occasions that it had received 'multiple unsolicited proposals that ranged from the acquisition of certain production assets to consideration for the whole company.' It is interesting to note that in your letter to employees that was publicly disclosed to the SEC, you referred to these other proposals as inquiries for the first time. Regardless, to date, neither the USW or Cliffs has received any notice of such proposals or inquiries."

Cleveland-Cliffs has proposed merging the last two remaining integrated steelmakers in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion.

Congressman weighs in

United States Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, the vice chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, wants U.S. Steel to stay in American hands if it is sold.

“In response to recent media reports regarding the potential sale of one of the last remaining domestic integrated steel manufacturers, it has been reported that potential suitors are headquartered internationally," he said. “I remain gravely concerned that our nation’s security is lessened when we allow foreign entities to have an outsized influence in America’s critical industries, whether it be in iron and steel, semiconductors, or other essential commodities, products, and technologies. We must not ignore the lesson that COVID taught us about how our supply chains must have domestic capacity to meet the needs of our nation’s consumers and security."

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, which largely exited the U.S. market by selling most of its mills to Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4 billion in late 2020, has expressed interest in acquiring at least parts of U.S. Steel, according to Reuters. Mrvan said that raised potential concerns on a number of fronts.

“Now is the time to reinforce our support for the American manufacturing industry that promotes the ability of workers to collectively bargain and negotiate fair wages, ensure safe working conditions, and secure a sound retirement and quality health care," Mrvan said.