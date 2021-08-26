Cleveland Street in Hammond to be renamed in honor of the city's first black councilman

"I know for Councilwoman (Katrina) Alexander, it means a lot, too, as she is the first black woman to serve on the city council. ... This is the first time we've had two African Americans serve on the council together," Tyler said.

"I think it's a great time to continue to celebrate the history of firsts that we have, even with our first black police chief in the city of Hammond, too."

Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at large, told The Times renaming the street was a "no-brainer."

"When Rev. Parrish won that election, it was a stepping stone in the city," Alexander said. "That was monumental for any African American to serve in a political role, and now we get to actually honor him for his time and his sacrifice and his effort."

People like Parrish paved the way for Alexander, she told The Times.

"I'm standing on Rev. Parrish's shoulders as the first African American woman to the council, and then to be the first African American council at large because many have tried, and I'm standing on so many people's shoulder," Alexander said.

"We have to give honor where honor is due. ... A lot of times people say it's not always about race, but we know that it's taken a lot for African Americans to be in leadership roles."