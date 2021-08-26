Cleveland Street in Hammond to be renamed in honor of the city's first black councilman

HAMMOND — Cleveland Street is being renamed to honor a late community icon.
The street is set to be renamed in honor of the Rev. John Henry Parrish Sr., who was the city's first black councilman and an active member of the Hammond community.
The change will be memorialized with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the corner of Rev. A.R. Burns Drive and Cleveland Street.
Rev. Parrish Street will be the road's new name.
Councilman Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, said the city is excited about the renaming. The street is located in Tyler's council district.
"Rev. Parrish was the first black elected official in the city of Hammond, and he also meant so much, in general, to the city through his various community involvement with churches, with non-profit organizations, with schools," Tyler said.
The Hammond Common Council unanimously passed an ordinance on Feb. 22 to rename both the 1000 and 1100 blocks of Cleveland Street to honor the late Parrish.
"It's the right timing," for Friday's ceremony, as this year commemorates the 50-year anniversary of when Parrish was elected to the council, Tyler said.
"I know for Councilwoman (Katrina) Alexander, it means a lot, too, as she is the first black woman to serve on the city council. ... This is the first time we've had two African Americans serve on the council together," Tyler said.
"I think it's a great time to continue to celebrate the history of firsts that we have, even with our first black police chief in the city of Hammond, too."
Councilwoman Katrina Alexander, D-at large, told The Times renaming the street was a "no-brainer."
"When Rev. Parrish won that election, it was a stepping stone in the city," Alexander said. "That was monumental for any African American to serve in a political role, and now we get to actually honor him for his time and his sacrifice and his effort."
People like Parrish paved the way for Alexander, she told The Times.
"I'm standing on Rev. Parrish's shoulders as the first African American woman to the council, and then to be the first African American council at large because many have tried, and I'm standing on so many people's shoulder," Alexander said.
"We have to give honor where honor is due. ... A lot of times people say it's not always about race, but we know that it's taken a lot for African Americans to be in leadership roles."
Both Tyler and Alexander will deliver remarks at Friday's ceremony, along with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.; Albertine Dent, campaign manager; Roland Parrish, Parrish's son; and other community leaders.
Parrish, who died in 2012, served on the Hammond City Council for 20 years, from 1971 to 1991, and also was president of the NAACP's Hammond branch for 12 years, according to his obituary.
He also served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II.
A dedicated member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Hammond, Parrish was with the church for more than 60 years and served in various ministry positions, his obituary states.
Parrish served as pastor of First Tabernacle Baptist Church on Polk Street in Gary for 27 years, a role he was called to in April 1978, and helped move the church to its current site on West 41st Avenue, according to his obituary.