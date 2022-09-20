Cline Avenue ramps onto I-80/94 will close Wednesday

road construction Crews won't close the Cline Avenue ramps until the Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps have reopened, according to the Indiana Department of Trans…

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the Cline Avenue eastbound ramps onto Interstate 80/94 will close for two weeks starting Wednesday.

Crews wouldn't close the ramps until the Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps have reopened, the department had said. In a Sept. 2 press release, the department initially said construction is expected to wrap up by Friday.

The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 closed on Sept. 9.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.