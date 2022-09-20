 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Cline Avenue ramps onto I-80/94 will close Wednesday

  • 0
road construction

road construction

Crews won't close the Cline Avenue ramps until the Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps have reopened, according to the Indiana Department of Trans…

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the Cline Avenue eastbound ramps onto Interstate 80/94 will close for two weeks starting Wednesday.

Crews wouldn't close the ramps until the Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps have reopened, the department had said. In a Sept. 2 press release, the department initially said construction is expected to wrap up by Friday.

The north and southbound Calumet Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on-ramps to eastbound I-80/94 closed on Sept. 9. 

INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction free when travelling in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Robber strikes Merrillville bank

Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to police. 

Golden Arches coming to development near I-65

Golden Arches coming to development near I-65

In what is projected to be one in a number of developments in the Beacon Hill Business District, McDonald's broke ground Thursday for a restaurant at the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Parkway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts