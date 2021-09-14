Clock ticking on landmark water tower

WESTVILLE — The clock is ticking on what’s been a symbol of Westville for generations.
A contract for $28,600 has been approved to tear down the old water tower at 104 W. Main St.
The steel water tower and tank was erected in 1930 by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Co., according to LandmarkHunter.com.
The Town Council's decision to raze it was unanimous even though many residents would like the water tower to stay.
“If there’s any way to keep it, we should keep it,” said Ron Stallings, a former Town Council member and Westville American Legion Post 21 commander.
The cost of repainting the tank and tower and upgrading the steel was estimated at more than $300,000, officials said.
Councilman Mike Albert said he understands the well over 100 foot high tower in the heart of the town means something to people here.
He also believes the tank, which can be seen for miles, adds character to the town.
However, Albert said he can’t justify the current high cost and future expense of upkeep, especially because it is no longer used.
He said water is now stored inside a much larger tank installed when the water treatment plant was put in about 20 years ago on the north end of the town of about 5,000 residents.
“It’s something I grew up seeing. It’s something my mother grew up seeing. It’s a landmark but, financially, it’s cost-prohibitive to keep it,” he said.
Stallings said images of the iconic water tower are used to promote the town along with community events.
He also said it’s often the first thing people see while entering and leaving the community.
Stallings said he would agree with the council’s decision if there were no other way to reduce or spread the cost of the maintenance work over a several year period.
He also suggested holding off on the demolition until making sure all cost-friendly options have been explored.
Albert suggested increasing water rates to generate funds to maintain the tower, but he doubted most residents would support a rate increase.
“There’s been some grumbling. If they want to come up with the monies to pay for it we’d be happy to consider their offers,” Albert said.
Right now, demolition is expected to begin in about six weeks, officials said.
