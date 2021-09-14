Clock ticking on landmark water tower

WESTVILLE — The clock is ticking on what’s been a symbol of Westville for generations.

A contract for $28,600 has been approved to tear down the old water tower at 104 W. Main St.

The steel water tower and tank was erected in 1930 by the Chicago Bridge and Iron Co., according to LandmarkHunter.com.

The Town Council's decision to raze it was unanimous even though many residents would like the water tower to stay.

“If there’s any way to keep it, we should keep it,” said Ron Stallings, a former Town Council member and Westville American Legion Post 21 commander.

The cost of repainting the tank and tower and upgrading the steel was estimated at more than $300,000, officials said.

Councilman Mike Albert said he understands the well over 100 foot high tower in the heart of the town means something to people here.

He also believes the tank, which can be seen for miles, adds character to the town.

However, Albert said he can’t justify the current high cost and future expense of upkeep, especially because it is no longer used.