Clogged chimney blaze prompts large firefighter response
Fire image
File, The Times

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A clogged chimney was the cause behind a house fire Wednesday night. 

Liberty Township Volunteer firefighters were dispatched at about 6:40 p.m. to a home in the Papillion Estates subdivision off of County Road 200 West, according to a department news release. 

Mutual aid units also assisted at the scene.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland arrived on scene to find nothing showing from the outside of the residence.

The individuals inside the were safe and evacuated with their pets by the time fire units arrived, the department stated.

Firefighters were sent to the roof to check for exposures from a fireplace fire in the chimney.

While an interior crew cleared the fireplace from any further exposure by removing burning material, firefighters crawled throughout the attic using a thermal imaging camera checking for heat signatures that may have been exposed beyond the confines of the chimney, the department stated. 

An investigation found a buildup of creosote in the chimney flue.

"It is recommended to use seasoned wood for burning inside a fireplace and to have the chimney cleaned by professionals annually. Seasoned wood burns cleaner and also produces less creosote deposits that typically will not result in clogged or reduced ventilation out of the residence," the department said. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

