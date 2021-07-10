Clydesdales put on show for opening day of LaPorte County Fair

LAPORTE — Olivia Penix, of Hanna, admits her obsession with the Budweiser Clydesdales.
Penix has seen them twice, including at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri, and so it was only natural that she would travel to the LaPorte County Fair on Saturday to see them once again.
"I had to come for the Clydesdales," Penix said, snapping photo after photo on her cellphone.
The eight Budweiser Clydesdales, hitched to the famous red, white and gold beer wagon, were the hit of the opening day of the state's oldest county fair, according to fair officials and comments from fairgoers.
"They are gorgeous. This is my first time seeing them and I just had to come and see them. I have horses at home so this is more adoration for them than anything," Valparaiso resident Anita Schumacher said.
Schumacher and others, including Kaley Rosenbaum, 10, and her dad, Kevin Rosenbaum, formed a deep circle of fans around the horses as they were getting hitched and prior to their loops around the fairground.
"I'm obsessed with horses," said Kaley Rosenbaum.
Her dad added: "She's been looking forward to this all day."
The LaPorte County Fair is the first of three fairs to kick off the Region's fair season, with scheduled dates of July 10-17.
This year marked the fair's 175th celebration so the LaPorte County Fair Board wanted something special, fair board president Steve Mrozinski said.
"We wanted (the Clydesdales) last year but we had to cancel because of COVID. We had them for our 150th anniversary and hope to have them back in 25 years," Steve Mrozinski said.
Jason Thoms, one of the two drivers of the Clydesdales, said his team of eight included a locally raised horse named Sparky, owned by Mike and Cindy Birky, of Kouts.
Thoms said the Budweiser Clydesdales take part in some 250 performances throughout the country.
The LaPorte County Fair was his team's first time on the road with their first performance at the St. Louis Cardinals' opening game.
The horses selected for the Clydesdales are males, must be 18 hands tall minimum, and must have certain markings including white legs, a blaze down their face and black mane and tail.
"They are well pampered," Thoms said of the 100-150 horses that make up the Clydesdales team.
Catherine Mrozinski, who serves as a treasurer on the fair board and is a cousin of Steve Mrozinski, said the opening day entry fee of $1.75 was also likely a big draw with fairgoers.
That price was set in honor of the 175th anniversary, Catherine Mrozinski said.
"People are loving the $1.75 entry fee. There's tons of things to do this year and I can't complain about the weather," Catherine Mrozinski said.
The first LaPorte County Fair was held in the city's downtown and featured only two exhibits, apples and corn.
Nowadays the fairgrounds, at 2581 W. Ind. 2, comprise 160 acres.
"We've come a long way," Catherine Mrozinski said.
Horses other than the Clydesdales are also in big supply at the LaPorte County Fair, Catherine Mrozinski said.
This year there are 90 draft horses, 160 saddle horses and 40 mini equine that will be shown by Wagonmasters Club, a draft horse club started by 4-H youngsters.
"It's the largest draft horse club in the country," Catherine Mrozinski said.
Events begin daily at 8 a.m., except for Saturday, when the fair opened at noon.
Regular daily ticket prices are $7 for adults (ages 16 to 61), $5 for senior citizens, $4 for children ages 10 to 15, and free for children 9 and younger. Season passes also are available. Sunday highlights will include the Pioneer Land ham and bean dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. and the Figure Eight Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. in the Grandstand.
A highlight of this year's fair for country music fans will include concerts by Chase Rice and Toby Keith.
Rice, a country singer, songwriter and former contestant on "Survivor," will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Keith, a country singer, songwriter, actor and record producer, will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Some of the free family fun activities for children this year include the Curious Kids Trail, Dino Encounters and Silly Safaris.
For hungry fairgoers there are 200 food vendors, Catherine Mrozinski said.