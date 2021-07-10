Clydesdales put on show for opening day of LaPorte County Fair

LAPORTE — Olivia Penix, of Hanna, admits her obsession with the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Penix has seen them twice, including at the Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis, Missouri, and so it was only natural that she would travel to the LaPorte County Fair on Saturday to see them once again.

"I had to come for the Clydesdales," Penix said, snapping photo after photo on her cellphone.

The eight Budweiser Clydesdales, hitched to the famous red, white and gold beer wagon, were the hit of the opening day of the state's oldest county fair, according to fair officials and comments from fairgoers.

"They are gorgeous. This is my first time seeing them and I just had to come and see them. I have horses at home so this is more adoration for them than anything," Valparaiso resident Anita Schumacher said.

Schumacher and others, including Kaley Rosenbaum, 10, and her dad, Kevin Rosenbaum, formed a deep circle of fans around the horses as they were getting hitched and prior to their loops around the fairground.

"I'm obsessed with horses," said Kaley Rosenbaum.

Her dad added: "She's been looking forward to this all day."