Co-op aims to bring down cost of solar equipment

A new solar energy co-op is being formed in Northwest Indiana to help bring down the cost of installing solar panels and related equipment.

Zach Schalk, Indiana program director with Solar United Neighbors, is hoping to form a co-op that would encompass Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties and fringe areas along their borders.

“The co-op model allows you to get a free custom quote and the group rate,” Schalk said during a recent Northwest Indiana Green Drinks conference call. “Our goal is to get together neighbors and businesses in that area and get the group purchasing power.”

“Thousands of Hoosiers around the state have already invested in solar,” he said. “That number has been growing significantly in the last decade or so.”

Skeptics question whether Indiana is a good state for solar. Schalk says yes.

“Germany has way less available solar resources than we do here in Indiana,” Schalk said.

Solar energy isn’t for everyone. Installing solar panels on the roof requires having a section of roof that faces in the right direction and isn’t shaded.

“Facing south is the ideal orientation,” Schalk said.