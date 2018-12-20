The lights, wreaths and other decorations are up, and it's time to start celebrating the holidays with friends and family.
In addition to making your home look festive and cooking up a tasty meal, there's something else that can be added to your gathering to make it unique.
There are a variety of holiday drink options available, and local restaurateurs have some suggestions for your next celebration.
Diane Glowacki, owner of White Rhino Bar and Grill in Dyer, recommends the winter white cosmopolitan, vanilla cranberry mimosa, pomegranate Moscow mule and snowflake martini.
Glowacki said people like to experience new things, so “by making small batches of specialty drinks, you allow your guests to try fun and unique cocktails that they may not try on their own.”
She said offering holiday drinks can help guests find a favorite.
“It can be an experience they will remember for holidays to come,” Glowacki said.
To help get ready for events, people can partially prepare many of the drink ingredients in advance.
If hosts will have multiple cocktail options, they could prepare trays of mini-cocktails with labels on each of the tray, Glowacki said. They can also create drink recipe cards for guests to take home, she said.
Joe Scalzo, owner of Schererville's Ciao Bella, agrees offering specialty cocktails can make gatherings unique.
Ciao Bella offers a variety of holiday drink options, including Candy Cane Crush, Nutty Italian martini and a cinnamon rosemary old fashioned.
“They can get you in the Christmas spirit once you try one,” Scalzo said.
When planning your drinks, cocktails aren't the only options.
Jalapenos restaurant in Schererville is known for its wide array of tropical flavored margaritas, but Jalapenos owner Ari Weichman understands how popular beer is at the holidays.
Lighter beers are often popular during the summertime, but dark beers can be a good choice during winter months, he said.
Weichman recommends porters and stouts.
Shawn Ewing, of The Franklin House in Valparaiso, agrees beer can be a great choice for holiday gatherings.
Of the several seasonal brews available, Ewing recommends Alpha Klaus by 3 Floyds Brewing Co. and Fistmas Holiday Ale by Revolution Brewing.
“Those are two of the better (holiday) beers,” Ewing said.
Alpha Klaus is described as an “Xmas Porter,” according to 3 Floyds. It is brewed with English chocolate malt, Mexican sugar and American hops. Fistmas is a Holiday Red Ale made with fresh ginger and orange peel. It “features notes of fresh-baked bread, caramel and stone fruit,” according to Revolution.
Though Halloween and Thanksgiving have passed, pumpkin beers are the perfect accompaniment for that pumpkin pie, Ewing said.