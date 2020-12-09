Coin worth thousands of dollars dropped into Region red kettle

WHITING — As the familiar sound of bells ring out once again at business entrances, The Salvation Army has reported a surprise donation dropped in a local collection kettle.

Officials said the gift will make a substantial impact in a time of unprecedented need.

On Wednesday a 1-ounce $50 gold American buffalo coin was dropped into a red kettle outside of Strack & Van Til at 1836 Calumet Ave. in Whiting, said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. The coin is worth an estimated $2,000.

Every year, gold and silver coins make their way into Region collection kettles and has become a holiday tradition.

Clark said when it comes to requests for food and emergency assistance, The Salvation Army Corps in Lake County has seen a five-fold increase since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.