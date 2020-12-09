 Skip to main content
Coin worth thousands of dollars dropped into Region red kettle
gold coin

On Wednesday a 1-ounce $50 gold American buffalo coin was dropped into a red kettle outside of Strack & Van Til at 1836 Calumet Avenue in Whiting. 

WHITING — As the familiar sound of bells ring out once again at business entrances, The Salvation Army has reported a surprise donation dropped in a local collection kettle.

Officials said the gift will make a substantial impact in a time of unprecedented need.

On Wednesday a 1-ounce $50 gold American buffalo coin was dropped into a red kettle outside of Strack & Van Til at 1836 Calumet Ave. in Whiting, said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. The coin is worth an estimated $2,000.

Every year, gold and silver coins make their way into Region collection kettles and has become a holiday tradition.

Clark said when it comes to requests for food and emergency assistance, The Salvation Army Corps in Lake County has seen a five-fold increase since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The need in our community is higher than ever this year, and even our kettles are feeling the impact of the pandemic,” said Lt. Leta Marin, officer for The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps. “This gold coin is a great step toward meeting our kettle goal and helping us to keep doing the most good.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

