Coin worth thousands of dollars dropped into Region red kettle

WHITING — As the familiar sound of bells ring out once again at business entrances, The Salvation Army has reported a surprise donation dropped in a local collection kettle.
Officials said the gift will make a substantial impact in a time of unprecedented need.
On Wednesday a 1-ounce $50 gold American buffalo coin was dropped into a red kettle outside of Strack & Van Til at 1836 Calumet Ave. in Whiting, said Capt. Brian Clark, Lake County coordinator for The Salvation Army. The coin is worth an estimated $2,000.
Support Local Journalism
Every year, gold and silver coins make their way into Region collection kettles and has become a holiday tradition.
Clark said when it comes to requests for food and emergency assistance, The Salvation Army Corps in Lake County has seen a five-fold increase since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The need in our community is higher than ever this year, and even our kettles are feeling the impact of the pandemic,” said Lt. Leta Marin, officer for The Salvation Army East Chicago Corps. “This gold coin is a great step toward meeting our kettle goal and helping us to keep doing the most good.”
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.