Cold weather to continue in the Region over the weekend; more snow possible

Cold weather is expected to persist in the Region throughout the weekend and into next week.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Northwest Indiana's five counties, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
The advisory is set to remain in effect in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties until midnight Sunday and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday in LaPorte County.
Meteorologists with the NWS predicted the Region could see 2 to 4 inches of snow heading into Sunday.
NWS also issued a wind chill advisory for all five counties, which is set to be in effect until noon Sunday.
Wind chills in all five counties are set to be between 20 and 30 below zero, NWS meteorologists predicted.
Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions and use caution when traveling, NWS said, noting people should wear clothing appropriate for the weather, a hat and gloves.
Heading into next week, temperatures are expected to remain low, with NWS reporting temperatures as high as 20 degrees and as low as 7 below zero.
Lake County Sheriff's police and several other departments in the county have been conducting a blitz in response to recent crimes in the Region such as burglaries, carjackings and thefts.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least March 1.
For nearly two years, Derrisa Green has been left with more questions than answers when it comes to her health. Now, COVID has left Green — like so many others — facing the challenge of affording the care.
Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, both of Gary, are being held in custody pending trial in a federal firearms case. They've been linked — but not charged — to the homicides of teens.
Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
The Indiana Gaming Commission has directed the parent company of the Majestic Star Casinos to be prepared to operate its two Lake Michigan gaming boats until at least June.
The shopper told police the suspect followed her into the store's parking lot shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday and assaulted her, charging documents state.
Police arrested three suspects and recovered four vehicles, including the three stolen from the dealership and a fourth that was reported stolen out of Chicago.
The two women are accused of killing 10-year-old Leviticus Kuchta in October in their Merrillville home. The boy had numerous wounds all over his body in various stages of healing, and makeup on his face may have been applied in an attempt to disguise the injuries, authorities said.
Moore finishes his two-plus seasons at Lighthouse with a 20-38 record and a 2-2 showing in the playoffs. After investigating, the IHSAA placed the boys basketball program on probation.
The woman was struck by a white Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling behind another vehicle Friday in the 22100 block of Parris Avenue in Schneider, police said.
The wrestling coach in question, Luke Triveline, said Monday when contacted, "I have not and would not ever put our athletes at risk of injury or keep them from seeking medical attention."
Back Road Brewery in LaPorte – dubbed by some as a blue-collar, working man's brewery without pretensions – closed after 24 years.
Officials believe one of the suspects may be being harbored by suspected associates somewhere in the south suburbs.
Jessica E. Eversole, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.
The automotive factory on the banks of the Calumet River, which normally runs around the clock, reduced its workforce to just one of three shifts this week because of a parts shortage.
The Indiana Gaming Commission has filed paperwork to permanently revoke the occupational gaming license of Rod Ratcliff, a substantial owner of Gary's Majestic Star and Hard Rock casinos.
Evexia Salt Cave opened a new wellness center at 1583 S Calumet Rd., not far from State Road 49.
At the time of the shooting, the boy's mother was at work and another person was watching him, police said.
Officers discovered a .22 caliber handgun in the glove compartment of the car, which the student said is owned by a relative, according to police.
A preliminary investigation showed the Impala was traveling east in the westbound lanes before colliding head-on with a Trailblazer, police said.
The girl's family found out about the sexual abuse, but initially decided to forgive Wesley, records say. She allegedly was told to tell hospital staff a 15-year-old boy impregnated her.
Oras Hamadh, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 80/94, near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The man also began to film the woman's child before he ran out of the store, police said.
The woman told police she was leaving the Blue Room Lounge, 224 E. 16th Ave., when the man followed her outside and fired four shots, an official said.
A store worker told police the woman came to address issues with previous purchases, left, then returned brandishing a handgun and demanding money, an official said.
The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds within a block of his home.
Another child in the home ran to a neighbor's house to get help, alerting police of the situation.
5 arrested after vehicle pursuit in Schererville; one suspect caught fleeing into Texas Roadhouse, police say
The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles at Calumet Avenue and the suspects began running away on foot, police said. All five suspects were captured.
McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.