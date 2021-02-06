Cold weather to continue in the Region over the weekend; more snow possible

Cold weather is expected to persist in the Region throughout the weekend and into next week.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Northwest Indiana's five counties, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.

The advisory is set to remain in effect in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties until midnight Sunday and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday in LaPorte County.

Meteorologists with the NWS predicted the Region could see 2 to 4 inches of snow heading into Sunday.

NWS also issued a wind chill advisory for all five counties, which is set to be in effect until noon Sunday.

Wind chills in all five counties are set to be between 20 and 30 below zero, NWS meteorologists predicted.

Motorists should plan for slippery road conditions and use caution when traveling, NWS said, noting people should wear clothing appropriate for the weather, a hat and gloves.