College Goal Sunday helps families apply for student aid

EAST CHICAGO — Students and families needing to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid can get expert help during College Goal Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College’s East Chicago location.

The East Chicago location, 410 E. Columbus Drive, is one of the sites participating statewide in College Goal Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Now in its 33rd year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.

College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association. The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

Those completing the FAFSA at the Ivy Tech Lake County event will be eligible to win a pair of tickets to see the Chicago Bears vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 20.

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information.