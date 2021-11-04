College Goal Sunday offers student loan help

Financial aid professionals will be on site Sunday to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid.
They will be at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond and Westville campuses. The Hammond program is in the library on the second floor of the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St. The Westville program will be in Room 219 of the Technology Building, 200 Central Drive, Westville.
College Goal Sunday is also being held at 2 p.m. Hawthorn Room 454 on the Gary campus of Indiana University Northwest from 2-4 p.m. at the Ivy Tech campus in East Chicago.
FAFSA essential for financial aid consideration
Completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is required for students to be eligible for state and federal grants, scholarships and student loans offered by most colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S.
The deadline for FAFSA submission to be eligible for Indiana financial aid is April 15, 2022.
College Goal Sunday, a charitable program organized by the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association (ISFAA), has helped more than 94,000 Hoosier students and families complete the FAFSA correctly and on time. This is College Goal Sunday’s 33rd year.
A second College Goal Sunday of the 2021-22 academic year will be hosted Feb. 27.
Materials to bring
Students age 23 or younger should attend College Goal Sunday with a parent(s) or guardian(s). Parents and guardians should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information.
Students age 24 and older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.
Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before coming to the event.
Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters.
Attendees can enter drawing for scholarships
Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing to win one of five College Goal Sunday $1,000 scholarships. Winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.
Additional information
Financial aid information can be obtained at Purdue Northwest by visiting the university’s financial aid website at www.pnw.edu/finaid; e-mailing the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@pnw.edu; or phoning the office at 219-989-2301 (Hammond) or at 219-785-5460 (Westville).
For more information and a complete list of sites, individuals may visit the College Goal Sunday website at http://www.collegegoalsunday.org/.