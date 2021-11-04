College Goal Sunday offers student loan help

Financial aid professionals will be on site Sunday to help college-bound students and their families apply for financial aid.

They will be at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond and Westville campuses. The Hammond program is in the library on the second floor of the Student Union and Library Building, 2233 173rd St. The Westville program will be in Room 219 of the Technology Building, 200 Central Drive, Westville.

College Goal Sunday is also being held at 2 p.m. Hawthorn Room 454 on the Gary campus of Indiana University Northwest from 2-4 p.m. at the Ivy Tech campus in East Chicago.

FAFSA essential for financial aid consideration

Completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is required for students to be eligible for state and federal grants, scholarships and student loans offered by most colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S.

The deadline for FAFSA submission to be eligible for Indiana financial aid is April 15, 2022.