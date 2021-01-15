Columbus Day no more? Gary council wants to celebrate Richard Gordan Hatcher Day instead

GARY — The Common Council is looking to rename the Columbus Day holiday after Richard G. Hatcher, one of the first black mayors to be elected to oversee a large U.S. City — and Gary's first.
"We're taking a holiday that’s very controversial and turning it on its head and honoring a local hero,” said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.
Cities across the country have been renaming Columbus Day for years to protest the brutal treatment of Native Americans by Columbus and European settlers, and to celebrate, instead, Indigenous People's Day or Peoples Day.
Chicago public schools decided this summer to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in the place of the federal holiday.
The Columbus Day holiday, celebrated on the second Monday of every October, has long been controversial. But the country's divisive debate on the historical figure's placement in the U.S's history books has ramped up in recent years, compounded by calls to tear down statues of Confederate soldiers and those associated with slavery.
Each year, the Gary Common Council passes an ordinance establishing the holiday schedule for the upcoming calendar year, keeping in mind that union employees are entitled to a set minimum number of holidays.
Members of the council also considered another alternative at their Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night: Erasing Columbus Day altogether from the city's holiday schedule and replacing it with Richard Gordon Hatcher Day that's currently celebrated each year on the late mayor's July 10 birthday.
Brewer said, while he likes having Columbus Day, he would like to see the day celebrated on Hatcher's birthday, or even the day Hatcher was sworn in as mayor.
Godwin opposed that idea, saying maintaining consistency with other locally and nationally recognized government holidays — when children may have the day off from school — is more ideal for employees and their families.
"(July 10) is choosing a day that’s not recognized anywhere else but Gary. I'm trying to be employee-friendly and employee-minded," Godwin said.
The council is expected to vote on the holiday change and 2021 schedule at its upcoming council meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 19.