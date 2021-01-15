Columbus Day no more? Gary council wants to celebrate Richard Gordan Hatcher Day instead

GARY — The Common Council is looking to rename the Columbus Day holiday after Richard G. Hatcher, one of the first black mayors to be elected to oversee a large U.S. City — and Gary's first.

"We're taking a holiday that’s very controversial and turning it on its head and honoring a local hero,” said Council President William Godwin, D-1st.

Cities across the country have been renaming Columbus Day for years to protest the brutal treatment of Native Americans by Columbus and European settlers, and to celebrate, instead, Indigenous People's Day or Peoples Day.

Chicago public schools decided this summer to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in the place of the federal holiday.

The Columbus Day holiday, celebrated on the second Monday of every October, has long been controversial. But the country's divisive debate on the historical figure's placement in the U.S's history books has ramped up in recent years, compounded by calls to tear down statues of Confederate soldiers and those associated with slavery.

Each year, the Gary Common Council passes an ordinance establishing the holiday schedule for the upcoming calendar year, keeping in mind that union employees are entitled to a set minimum number of holidays.