Comedian, breast care survivor headlines program

MICHIGAN CITY — Women will be able to share some laughs, a dose of healthy conversation and tasty refreshments and drinks at Tickled Pink.

The free event is from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at Blue Chip Casino & Space and is presented by Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center Michigan City.

Comedian Tracy DeGraaf, a breast cancer survivor and mother, will share her journey through humor. "Rebellious Magazine" said DeGraaf has the “presence of a motivational speaker and the uplifting message of a preacher. Her everyday experiences resonate with fans who can be seen nodding along with punchline after punchline.”

Also included in the evening will be free health screenings, chair massages, breast education and mammogram scheduling. Guests will be treated to refreshments and a signature drink.

Blue Chip Casino & Spa is located at 777 Blue Chip Drive in Michigan City. The Tickled Pink event is free, but seating is limited. Registration is required by Aug. 11 and can be done by calling 800-931-3322.

