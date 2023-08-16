Comedy Nights at the CVPA are bringing the laughs back to Munster.

The evening of stand-up comedy and dinners returns on Aug. 25 to the ballroom and theater at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Three comedians will take the stage, including the lawyer-turned-comic Paul Farahvar. He's billed as "one of the top stand-up comics in Chicagoland."

"Farahvar, who considers the late great Bob Saget as his comedy inspiration, is paired with Abi Sanchez, another fixture of Chicago’s comedy scene," SSCVA spokesman Philip Potempa said in a press release. "Sanchez’ unique perspectives on the nuance of daily life, combined with his deadpan delivery and relatable content have quickly cemented him as a favorite with audiences everywhere and he can be seen on HBOMax's 'Entré Nos: The Winners' and 'Comedy in Color' on Peacock."

The opening act is a Region native.

"Opening comic and host will be Susana Rodriguez, who was born in East Chicago into a Mexican-American family," Potempa said in a press release. "As a child and adolescent, she was writing and acting in numerous plays and sketches in her local church. She studied acting and improvisation at Second City Chicago and is a graduate of the Second City Acting Conservatory/ Acting lab program."

Comedy Nights at the CVPA started as a dinner and entertainment combo in the ballroom at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. Now it's a comedy performance on the Theatre at the Center stage with an optional dinner before the show in the ballroom.

Tickets to the comedy show are $35. Tickets to the dinner are an additional $30. It includes baby spinach salad, Hawaiian pineapple grilled chicken breast, rice pilaf, summer squash and rainbow sherbet.

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.