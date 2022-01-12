Commercial building demolished after structure fire, firefighters say

GARY — Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire for 16 hours in an overnight blaze that destroyed a commercial building.

Around midnight Wednesday crews were called to 5414 West Fifth Avenue, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

Gary first responders arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a one-story unoccupied commercial building. Crews were battling the blaze for about 16 hours, and two engines and a truck were on scene.

Nearby roads were temporarily blocked off, including Burr Street to Cline Street, Jones said.

The structure was demolished shortly after the fire. No one injuries were reported.

