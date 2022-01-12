 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commercial building demolished after structure fire, firefighters say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Commercial building demolished after structure fire, firefighters say

  • 0
Gary fire stock

This Times file photo shows Gary firefighters working to extinguish flames in a commercial building.  

 Jeff Dildine, file The Times

GARY — Firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire for 16 hours in an overnight blaze that destroyed a commercial building. 

Around midnight Wednesday crews were called to 5414 West Fifth Avenue, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones. 

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Gary first responders arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a one-story unoccupied commercial building. Crews were battling the blaze for about 16 hours, and two engines and a truck were on scene.

Nearby roads were temporarily blocked off, including Burr Street to Cline Street, Jones said. 

The structure was demolished shortly after the fire. No one injuries were reported. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts