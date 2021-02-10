Commission gets sneak peak at new Crown Point hospital

CROWN POINT — Developers are gearing up for phase two of the new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.

During a virtual meeting Monday, the Crown Point Plan Commission got a look at the new hospital, which has been modeled after the $243 million Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City that opened in 2019.

Commissioners approved 6-0 engineering plans and architectural renderings for phase two of the project, subject to creation a signage plan, landscaping board approval, permits from the Indiana Department of Transportation and final commission approval of the design of the site's roundabout.

Plan Commission Chair John Marshall was absent.

Jeff Ban, principal with and president of DVG Team, Inc., said he the idea is to have permits to begin building the foundations for the new health care facility within the next several weeks.