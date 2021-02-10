Commission gets sneak peak at new Crown Point hospital

CROWN POINT — Developers are gearing up for phase two of the new Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
During a virtual meeting Monday, the Crown Point Plan Commission got a look at the new hospital, which has been modeled after the $243 million Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City that opened in 2019.
Commissioners approved 6-0 engineering plans and architectural renderings for phase two of the project, subject to creation a signage plan, landscaping board approval, permits from the Indiana Department of Transportation and final commission approval of the design of the site's roundabout.
Plan Commission Chair John Marshall was absent.
Jeff Ban, principal with and president of DVG Team, Inc., said he the idea is to have permits to begin building the foundations for the new health care facility within the next several weeks.
In late September, Franciscan broke ground on the project in the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231, according to a previous Times report.
The $200 million, state-of-the-art, full-service hospital is slated to open in fall 2023.
The facility will stand 132 feet tall and feature 130 rooms. It is set to be the centerpiece of the Franciscan Health Crown Point Campus, which includes expanded medical and education facilities, according to a previous Times report.
The development has a proposed roundabout entry, which the commission has asked to be oversized to accommodate truck traffic in the area.
The new Crown Point hospital will be lighter than the one in Michigan City, and the main entrance will be "airport style," and will feature a long, two-lane drive, said Kent Davidson, senior project manager with HOK in Chicago, a design, architecture, engineering and planning firm.
The north elevation of the hospital features a tie-in for a future north wing of the hospital, Davidson said.
Davidson said previously the ground floor of the multi-level building will house the emergency department and imaging, "to make for ease of access for the vast majority of the people that are going to be coming into the building."
The second floor will include the surgical department, the intensive care unit and the prep recovery for the surgical department. The third floor will house the building's mechanical systems, Davidson has said previously.
The hospital will have a main entrance pick-up drop-off, emergency ambulatory entrance and a helicopter pad, said Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.
There will be 983 parking spaces at the hospital, Schlueter noted.
The commission also approved Oliver Wheeler’s Cathedral Woods, a seven-lot subdivision along Delaware Street.
