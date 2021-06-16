Commissioners ask for more bike paths, less duplexes in St. John Commons development

It is the fourth time the development has presented at a Plan Commission study session.

After reviewing the revised plan Wednesday, commissioners asked Georgiou and Brad Lambert, with Summer Winds Commercial, to consider adding connectivity with Greystone back in, as well as bike trail amenities.

"I liked the last view with all the bike paths. It just seems like there's no continuity between Greystone and your development if people want to ride a bike or walk over to the retail. It seems like ... we've lost that," Plan Commission Vice President Bob Birlson said.

Georgiou replied there is a potential to establish an interconnection with St. John Commons and Greystone.

Commissioner Jason Vlasic noted it "just seems like it'd be kind of a shame to lose a gazebo and trailhead with a bathroom," on the south end of the development near Red Rock Place in Greystone.

Commissioner Donna Little agreed, noting she would rather see a park on the south end of the development versus the newly presented cul-de-sac with duplexes.

In response, Georgiou said a rest stop or gazebo could be added where one would turn to go south into Greystone.