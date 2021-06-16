Commissioners ask for more bike paths, less duplexes in St. John Commons development

ST. JOHN — After seeing a revised plan for St. John Commons, plan commissioners said they wanted to see more bike paths and fewer duplexes.
The revised plan was presented by Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects, representing developer Summer Winds Commercial, LLC, during a Wednesday St. John Plan Commission study session.
St. John Commons, at 10201 Calumet Ave., includes retail space, live-work spaces, where a professional office has a one- or two-story residential unit above it, as well as 24 residential units composed of townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and a fourplex.
As presented Wednesday, the new plan would slash the residential density of the mixed-use development by a third, decreasing townhome units from 34 to 24 mixed residential units, Georgiou said.
Georgiou noted other changes included a smaller live-work footprint with more parking, additional connectivity, a revised plan for water detention and a new plan for the bike path.
"We decided to have the entire residential component connect directly all the way through, but we were able to actually jog the road I think it adds a little positive aesthetic to it in the way it's aligned now," Georgiou said of connectivity within the development. "We are connected to the residential to the north, which we always were."
It is the fourth time the development has presented at a Plan Commission study session.
After reviewing the revised plan Wednesday, commissioners asked Georgiou and Brad Lambert, with Summer Winds Commercial, to consider adding connectivity with Greystone back in, as well as bike trail amenities.
"I liked the last view with all the bike paths. It just seems like there's no continuity between Greystone and your development if people want to ride a bike or walk over to the retail. It seems like ... we've lost that," Plan Commission Vice President Bob Birlson said.
Georgiou replied there is a potential to establish an interconnection with St. John Commons and Greystone.
Commissioner Jason Vlasic noted it "just seems like it'd be kind of a shame to lose a gazebo and trailhead with a bathroom," on the south end of the development near Red Rock Place in Greystone.
Commissioner Donna Little agreed, noting she would rather see a park on the south end of the development versus the newly presented cul-de-sac with duplexes.
In response, Georgiou said a rest stop or gazebo could be added where one would turn to go south into Greystone.
Lambert added, "we don't have any problem with putting bike path all through this thing, as much as we want to do," and noted the cul-de-sac at Red Rock Place was created to try to help lessen opposition from neighboring homeowners when it comes to road connectivity.
"The fact that there was a trailhead in Greystone already was one of the reasons that we were feeling a trailhead wasn't necessary," Lambert said, later adding the duplex units also was a way for the development to regain some of its lost residential units.
Commissioner Little also said she would rather see cottage homes instead of townhomes.
"My problem is if you take the pulse of the community and what the residents of St. John want, it's they don't want to see duplexes and triplexes and townhomes and condos," Little said. "We are responsible to our residents, and that's why every time you've come before I said, 'I don't like this design,' because of the feedback I get from residents."
No official action has been taken on the development, as it remains in study session, where developers are able to address any questions the Plan Commission might have prior to its next regular meeting.