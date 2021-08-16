Commissioners investing in repairs, activities at Memorial Opera House

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso has received $264,000 in grants recently, and the Board of Commissioners is investing even more in the building and activities there.
In the upcoming live stage show "9 to 5," villain Franklin Hart Jr. is suspended in midair using a garage door opener. Doing so safely will cost $6,940.
The commissioners this week approved the contract with ZFX Flying Effects to install the equipment, including the training and rehearsal, director’s meal and travel per diem along with the round-trip equipment.
Executive Director Scot MacDonald said the same equipment was used to help Mary Poppins fly in the show by the same name.
Performances of "9 to 5" are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.
At the same meeting, the commissioners opened bids for masonry repairs for the opera house.
Five companies submitted bids ranging from $106,792 to $426,890 for the work. Midwest Pressure Washing and Restoration Inc. submitted the low bid.
Alternates included a clear waterproof sealant and a pigmented waterproof sealant.
“We are just getting numbers right now,” Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good said. The prices will be run past the County Council.
The bids don’t include the proposed addition that would connect the Memorial Opera House to the Porter County Museum, the old county jail, next door.
The opera house bricks have been deteriorating. Stabilizing the exterior is considered an important part of preserving the structure built as a Civil War memorial.
The commissioners also took the first step toward creating funds for two major grants, from the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Rescue Plan and from the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant Fund.
Grants received so far this year include $12,500 from the Indiana Arts Commission for general operations including stipends, salaries and production costs; $25,000 from the Anderson Foundation for new technical equipment, including a laser projector; $10,000 from the Porter County Community Foundation for general operations and another $10,000 for unrestricted use; $205,000 from the Small Business Administration for general operations; and $1,500 from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for youth programs, including LimeLights.