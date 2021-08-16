Commissioners investing in repairs, activities at Memorial Opera House

VALPARAISO — The Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso has received $264,000 in grants recently, and the Board of Commissioners is investing even more in the building and activities there.

In the upcoming live stage show "9 to 5," villain Franklin Hart Jr. is suspended in midair using a garage door opener. Doing so safely will cost $6,940.

The commissioners this week approved the contract with ZFX Flying Effects to install the equipment, including the training and rehearsal, director’s meal and travel per diem along with the round-trip equipment.

Executive Director Scot MacDonald said the same equipment was used to help Mary Poppins fly in the show by the same name.

Performances of "9 to 5" are at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Sept. 17 through Oct. 3.

At the same meeting, the commissioners opened bids for masonry repairs for the opera house.

Five companies submitted bids ranging from $106,792 to $426,890 for the work. Midwest Pressure Washing and Restoration Inc. submitted the low bid.

Alternates included a clear waterproof sealant and a pigmented waterproof sealant.