VALPARAISO — Furor over a fourth appearance of a drag show at the Porter County Expo Center has the Porter County Board of Commissioners reviewing policies for the Memorial Opera House and Expo Center.

Although the drag show has been canceled because of an armed protest, commissioners are figuring out how to monitor alcohol consumption at events where minors are present.

“It’s just an overabundance of caution with having alcohol around children,” County Attorney Scott McClure said.

Before the event was canceled, the county had planned to use wristbands to identify who can consume alcohol there. In addition, anyone 17 and younger would have been required to have been accompanied by an adult or guardian. Anyone 18 and older could attend alone.

The commissioners are considering the wristbands going forward, too.

“I can tell you I had more than one different group meetings with attorneys,” discussing parental rights, individual freedom, alcohol rules and other issues, McClure said. “This brought to light we probably ought to have conversation in calm times” about alcohol policies and other issues.

Commissioner Barb Regnitz, R-Center, said the first meeting to discuss potential policy changes has been scheduled. Public comment will be invited at a future meeting.

“Where we get in trouble is, if we’re inconsistent with our rules or regulations,” board President Jim Biggs, R-North, said. The commissioners will review all regulations and “make a good regulation a better regulation,” he promised.

Fran Fuller of Valparaiso told the commissioners Monday night that she searched AP News and found “drag show story hours have been deemed dangerous not because of the drag queens but because of right-wing attacks.”

“The anti LGBTQIA+ rhetoric has to be stopped,” she said.

Cathy Watson also spoke up: “So far in 2023, no arrests have been made for drag queens. But in one week, 14 pastors or youth pastors have been arrested. It would be an abomination if I told you not to send your children to church. I'll leave that decision for you to make. But step aside, sit down and allow others to raise their children as they see fit.”

Dawn Miller held her cellphone in hand, ready to play a video.

“I got a gentleman right here that actually says, ‘Why would you bring your children to our shows?’ This is a drag queen right here, and he's telling you, why would you bring your children to our shows? These are these are disgusting. And this is from his mouth, not mine,” she said.

Kelly Garza said she has attended the show every year it was put on.

“I have seen that yes, there are children there who are 12½, but there is not adult content," she said. "The reason why it is 12 and up has more to do with the comedy of the show because, in between the performances, there will be an emcee who keeps the crowd entertained with jokes and not with the dancing or costumes.

“Last year was the biggest show because more and more people keep coming out to them, and the biggest crowd-pleaser song was 'Monster Mash' with a fully dressed Bride of Frankenstein.”

“Love that song,” Biggs interjected.

Rebecca Tomerlin referred to her 7-year-old son. “I fully appreciate that the Valparaiso Community Schools district allows me an opt-out signature for things I might think are inappropriate for my child,” she said.

“Heck, I’m not a big fan of the gun show they have, but I don’t want anyone to cave on what I feel. I can choose what I want my kid to read or not. I probably would not take a kid to a drag show, but that’s my choice.”